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Home > Business News > Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka

Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka

Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-17 10:35 IST

Twinkle Sabharwal – Mrs. Indian Ocean 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: The Top 5 finalist of Marvelous Mrs India World will travel to Sri Lanka on October 17, taking her journey from a national platform to the international pageant stage.

For Twinkle Sabharwal, the journey from entrepreneur and image consultant to an international pageant representative marks more than a personal milestone. A Top 5 finalist of Season 3 of Marvelous Mrs India World, Sabharwal has been selected to represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka, where she will begin her international pageant journey on October 17.

Based in Chandigarh, Sabharwal is an entrepreneur, image consultant, style coach and soft skills trainer. She is also the co-founder of Artiquette Finishing and Grooming School. At Marvelous Mrs India World Season 3, she earned a place among the Top 5 finalists and received the special title of Marvelous Glowing Skin.

A wife, mother of two and businesswoman, Sabharwal’s selection highlights a growing conversation around women pursuing personal ambitions alongside family responsibilities and professional commitments. Her international debut is also an opportunity to carry her experience, identity and aspirations onto a global platform.

Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka

Twinkle Sabharwal with  Dr Aditi Govitrikar, India’s first Mrs World

“My journey has taught me that it is never too late to rediscover yourself and pursue your dreams. I hope my journey encourages women to believe in themselves, reclaim their dreams and step confidently into their next chapter,” says Sabharwal.

Founded by Dr Aditi Govitrikar, India’s first Mrs World, Marvelous Mrs India World was created to provide married women of Indian origin with a platform to explore their potential, build confidence and pursue opportunities beyond traditional expectations. The platform places emphasis on personal transformation, individuality and self-belief, with the aim of opening doors to opportunities on national and international stages.

Dr Govitrikar, a doctor, actor and model, made history with her Mrs World title in 2001. Through Marvelous Mrs India World, she continues to champion the idea that a woman’s ambitions need not be defined by her age, appearance or stage of life.

Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka

Twinkle Sabharwal in Lavender Dress

“Twinkle’s journey reflects the spirit of Marvelous Mrs India World — a platform where women are encouraged to recognise their potential, step beyond their comfort zones and pursue opportunities they may once have thought were out of reach,” says Dr Govitrikar.

As Sabharwal prepares to leave for Sri Lanka, her selection represents the next chapter in a journey shaped by entrepreneurship, personal growth and the courage to embrace new possibilities. For women who have put their own aspirations on hold while fulfilling multiple roles, her story offers a timely reminder: it is never too late to begin again.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka
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Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka

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Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka
Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka
Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka
Chandigarh’s Twinkle Sabharwal to Represent India at Mrs Universe 2026 in Sri Lanka
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