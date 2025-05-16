Charter to Acquire Cox Communications in $34.5 Billion Cable Merger Deal

Charter Communications announced a $34.5 billion merger with Cox Communications, a deal that would unite two of the largest US cable providers.

Charter Communications has announced a $34.5 billion merger agreement to acquire Cox Communications, a deal that would unite two of the largest cable providers in the United States, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Charter—best known to consumers through its Spectrum brand—will absorb Cox’s commercial fiber, managed IT, and cloud businesses, while Cox Enterprises will contribute its residential cable operations to Charter Holdings, a subsidiary of Charter, the report said.

Cox Enterprises will own approximately 23% of the merged company’s outstanding shares, the companies said in a joint statement, according to AP. The deal reportedly includes about $12.6 billion in debt and is subject to Charter shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Cox, which is privately held, is currently the third-largest cable television company in the U.S., serving over 6.5 million customers across digital cable, internet, telephone, and home security services. Charter, by contrast, has over 32 million customers in 41 states, making it one of the country’s dominant telecom players.

Once the merger is finalised, the newly formed entity will adopt the Cox Communications name within a year, the report said, adding that the company will retain Charter’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, but will also establish a significant operational presence in Atlanta, home to Cox’s main campus.

Leadership of the new company will reflect the two sides of the deal: Charter CEO Chris Winfrey will take over as president and CEO, while Cox CEO and Chairman Alex Taylor will become chairman of the combined company.