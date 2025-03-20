Stock Market Today: The market looks like it’s easing out for good. Looking at Wednesday’s graph, it seems that things in the Indian share market will cool down. This is going to make investors put more money into the market, and as expected, it will lead to a lot of sentimental financial movements. The stock […]

Stock Market Today: The market looks like it’s easing out for good. Looking at Wednesday’s graph, it seems that things in the Indian share market will cool down. This is going to make investors put more money into the market, and as expected, it will lead to a lot of sentimental financial movements. The stock market is largely driven by sentiment, emotions, and reactions to various economic factors, including trends, news, and graphs. Anyways, isn’t this what the share market is about? Let’s dive into the fresh updates!

According to experts, there are a few top reasons why the market trends are turning positive. This includes strong Asian markets, easing geopolitical tensions, and U.S. stocks ending higher.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Thursday marks the fourth day of the week and the fourth day for market enthusiasts to evaluate their investments and assets. On Thursday, the market usually looks a little volatile as the weekly closing gets near. Withdrawal of assets and intraday investments usually increase. The prediction sometimes fails; Thursday is quite unpredictable for the market enthusiasts. Investors can only look at the bars, analyze, and crack the algorithm for the market trend.

But as we all know, the Indian share market is an uncertain playground, and things can happen quickly. The third day of trading will determine and drive the speculation and anticipation of investors for the next two days before the market closes for the weekend! Happy Thursday, investors!

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on a green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 22,907.60 with +73.30 (0.32%), Whereas Sensex opened in green at 75,809.07 with +360.02 (0.48%) points from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction before the week ends. Since yesterday, experts hope positive direction for the market.

Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

SANGINITA

VSTL

ISFT

ERIS

RETAIL

ADL

Top Losers:

ADROITINFO

KEI

KHANDSE

POLYCAB

NBL

Stock Market On Tuesday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled in the green. This brought relief to investors and shifted their sentiments towards positivity. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 75,301.26 on Wednesday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 22,834.30

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Share Price Update: Mobikwik Stock Jumps 43% Following IPO Lock-In Expiry