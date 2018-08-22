With the theme 'Tamil Nadu Leading In Women Empowerment, Inclusiveness & Progress', the two-day conference of the Women Economic Forum 2018 (WEF) kicked off to a grand start on August 18 at The Westin Velachery in Chennai. More than 100 speakers featured from all walks of life at the conference.

The Chennai edition of the Women Economic Forum 2018 (WEF) kicked off to a grand start on August 18 at The Westin Velachery. With the theme ‘Tamil Nadu Leading In Women Empowerment, Inclusiveness & Progress’, the two-day conference featured over 100 speakers from all walks of life and saw more than 350 women come together.

The first WEF of South India, WEF Chennai saw eminent speakers from India, USA, UK, China, Malaysia, Dubai and Africa. Some of the well known personalities who graced the occasion were the Prince of Arcot Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, pioneering educationist Dr. Mrs. Y G Parthasarathy, well known industrialists Mr. C K Ranganathan and Mr. B Santhanam, eminent lawyer, Mrs. Geetha Madhavan, illustrious scientists of the Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission, actor and politician Ms. Khushbu, musician Padmashree Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and budding young entrepreneurs.

Dr. Harbeen Arora, Global Chairperson, ALL Ladies League (ALL) and Women Economic Forum (WEF), was present at the WEF in Chennai, stated, “Our vision is to bring Wealth, Wellbeing and Welfare to ALL of Humanity, irrespective of caste, creed, gender, generation, religion or political affinity. Our mission is to connect as many women in trust and togetherness so that we can encourage entrepreneurial action and collaborations by women for ALL, which will bring us economic independence and leadership prowess.”

The WEF is a marquee event by the ALL Ladies League (ALL), the world’s largest All-inclusive international women’s chamber and a global movement for the welfare, wealth, and wellbeing of ALL by empowering women’s leadership.

With over 800+ chapters and 100,000 members across 150+ countries (and growing), ALL is the fastest growing worldwide web of women where women across strata and societies are coming together to discover their strengths and leadership in unprecedented ways. ALL focus’ on enhancing women’s leadership in all fields through inclusion, inspiration and innovation.

The Women Economic Forum (WEF) is an associate of ALL Ladies League. WEF provides immense possibilities of interactions with global leaders, entrepreneurs, bankers, industrialists, writers, artists, musicians, political thought leaders, brand ambassadors, etc.

