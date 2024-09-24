Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

CheQ Joins Hands With Flipkart For Its Flagship Big Billion Days Sale

CheQ users will have the chance to earn up to 2x more CheQ Chips,

CheQ Joins Hands With Flipkart For Its Flagship Big Billion Days Sale

In an exciting new collaboration, CheQ-India’s leading credit management platform-has partnered with Flipkart’s iconic The Big Billion Days sale to bring customers an exclusive opportunity for EXTRA savings on top of already unbeatable deals.

From September 23, 2024, CheQ users will have the chance to earn up to 2x more CheQ Chips, CheQ’s highly rewarding loyalty points. For every CheQ Chip earned, users will receive Rs. 10 worth of discount vouchers on CheQ. These chips can be redeemed for discount vouchers, offering an extra layer of savings on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days across 12+ categories including TV, Fridge, Mobiles and many more home appliances.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CheQ’s rewards page will be completely transformed with Big Billion Day deals, enabling users to unlock additional discounts by redeeming their CheQ Chips. To grab these exclusive offers, users can simply apply a coupon code from the CheQ app at checkout on Flipkart between September 26 and October 6, 2024-the official Big Billion Days sale period.
The partnership promises to elevate the shopping experience for millions of Flipkart customers by providing enhanced savings on a range of products, including electronics, home appliances, and more. Notably, CheQ users can also take advantage of an exclusive bumper deal on the much anticipated Nothing 2A Plus phone.

Talking about the #CheQIntoBBD partnership, Aditya Soni, CEO and Founder of CheQ, said, “We are glad to collaborate with Flipkart for the Big Billion Day sales, the biggest shopping events in India. At CheQ, our mission is to make Credit super rewarding for our users, and through this partnership, we’re offering them the opportunity to save big. By providing Extra CheQ Chips, and each Chip with extra conversion on Big Billion Day vouchers, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy seamless savings on their favorite products on the sale of the year. This also showcases the REAL REWARDS promise that CheQ stands for.”

How To Maximize Your Rewards with #CheQIntoBBD

Everyone who pays credit card bills during this period on CheQ will get access to amazing Big Billion Day deals through CheQ chips. Every user earns more CheQ chips, and each chip is worth Rs 10. Users can use the Chips to redeem BBD vouchers of different denominations like 500 or 1000.

To redeem these benefits, users can simply copy the voucher code available in the CheQ app and apply it while shopping on Flipkart, ensuring a seamless and efficient process. The offer is valid from 26 September 2024 to 6 October 2024.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sales are already known for their incredible deals, and with CheQ’s additional rewards, the shopping experience becomes even more rewarding for savvy customers.
The #CheQIntoBBD campaign is LIVE across digital platforms including CheQ’s social media channels such as Facebook Instagram (formerly known as Twitter) , and YouTube .

 

CheQ is a leading financial services platform that allows users to manage payments including credit card bills, rent, and utilities. With a user-friendly interface and a robust rewards program, CheQ offers a seamless experience that empowers users to maximize their financial health. The fintech has enabled 5 Mn transactions worth $2 Bn and served more than 1 Mn customers in 12 months.

Filed under

CheQ flipkart SALE

Also Read

Badlapur Residents Celebrate Akshay Shinde Encounter By Distributing Sweets

Badlapur Residents Celebrate Akshay Shinde Encounter By Distributing Sweets

Actor Mukesh Appears Before SIT Amid Rape Allegations In Kerala

Actor Mukesh Appears Before SIT Amid Rape Allegations In Kerala

Akhilesh Yadav: “Everyone Deserves Coldplay!” Amid Ticket Scalping Outcry

Akhilesh Yadav: “Everyone Deserves Coldplay!” Amid Ticket Scalping Outcry

Devotee Finds Tobacco In Tirupati Laddu, TTD Denies Contamination Claims

Devotee Finds Tobacco In Tirupati Laddu, TTD Denies Contamination Claims

US President Biden Proposes Ban On Chinese-Russian Car Tech, China Calls It “Discriminatory”

US President Biden Proposes Ban On Chinese-Russian Car Tech, China Calls It “Discriminatory”

Entertainment

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful Music

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox