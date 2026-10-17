Chetan Sharma along with Bollywood Stars Come Together for Salute Tiranga Cricket League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: The Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL), an initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing promising grassroots cricketers, unveiled its official trophy and jersey at a grand event held at Novotel, Juhu, Mumbai, on Friday. The launch marked a significant step towards building a platform that empowers talented players, removes financial barriers and creates opportunities for them to progress to higher levels of cricket.

The grand launch was attended by former Indian cricketer and former BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma, STCL Brand Ambassador and international wrestler Sangram Singh, former Indian cricketer and STCL Mentor Ashok Malhotra, producer Vinod Bachchan and several prominent personalities from the entertainment and sports industries. The event brought together cricketing experience and celebrity participation to spotlight the league’s mission of identifying and supporting deserving grassroots talent.

Adding star power to the initiative, the league’s celebrity team owners were also associated with the launch. Prab Gerewal represents Punjab, Neelam Giri represents Uttar Pradesh, actress Ashnoor Kaur represents Mumbai, Alankrita Sahai represents Delhi, Steffy Patel represents Tamil Nadu, Kashika Kapoor represents Rajasthan, Sana Sultan represents Haryana and Diljott represents Gujarat. Producer Vinod Bachchan and director Neeraj Pathak were also among the prominent personalities associated with the event.

The league’s leadership comprises Rajesh Jha, Chairman; Ravi Chikara, Vice Chairman; and Mukesh Singh, Director. Chetan Sharma serves as League Commissioner, while Ashok Malhotra, former Indian cricketer and former Chairman of the BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), serves as Mentor. Their experience and guidance are expected to play an important role in shaping the league’s sporting vision and development.

Speaking at the launch, Chetan Sharma, former Indian cricketer, former BCCI Chief Selector and League Commissioner of STCL, said, “India has no shortage of cricketing talent. From small towns to villages and local grounds, there are countless young players who dream of representing their country and making a mark in the game. However, many of them do not get the right opportunities because of financial constraints or a lack of exposure. STCL is an encouraging initiative because it aims to bring such talent into the spotlight and give deserving players a chance to prove themselves. When we create the right environment and provide players with the necessary facilities, guidance and competitive exposure, we give their talent a genuine opportunity to flourish. I am proud to be associated with a platform that places merit and potential at the forefront.”

In a joint statement, Rajesh Jha (Chairman), Ravi Chikara (Vice Chairman), Mukesh Singh (Director) and Ashok Malhotra (Mentor) said, “The unveiling of the official trophy and jersey is an important milestone in the journey of the Salute Tiranga Cricket League. For us, STCL is not just about organising a cricket competition; it is about creating opportunities for talented players who often remain unnoticed despite their dedication and ability. We strongly believe that financial limitations should not stand in the way of a cricketer’s dreams. Our aim is to provide deserving players with the facilities, support, guidance and competitive exposure they need to take their game forward. With the support of our cricketing leadership, brand ambassador and celebrity team owners, we hope to build a strong platform that recognises grassroots talent and helps aspiring cricketers move closer to their goals.”

Conceptualised by a group of passionate cricketers and social activists, STCL seeks to provide a genuine platform for talented grassroots-level players above the age of 16 who have limited access to conventional cricketing opportunities. The league aims to address one of the key challenges faced by aspiring cricketers: the financial burden associated with tournament participation, league fees, travel and accommodation.

Under its proposed support structure, selected players will receive free accommodation, meals, transportation, travel and match fees throughout the league. By providing these essential facilities, STCL aims to create a professional and supportive environment where players can focus on their performance, develop their skills and compete for opportunities to advance in the sport.

The association of experienced cricketers such as Chetan Sharma and Ashok Malhotra further reinforces the league’s emphasis on sporting guidance and talent development. Meanwhile, the participation of Sangram Singh as Brand Ambassador and the celebrity team owners is expected to bring greater visibility to the initiative and encourage wider engagement with grassroots cricket.

With its official trophy and jersey unveiled, the Salute Tiranga Cricket League has taken an important step towards bringing emerging talent, sporting expertise and public participation together under one platform. Its central mission remains clear: to ensure that deserving cricketers receive the opportunity, support and exposure they need to pursue their dreams, irrespective of their financial background.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)