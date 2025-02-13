Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
The India Energy Week 2025 conference, held in New Delhi, is bringing together energy industry leaders to discuss advancements in safety, technology, and mental well-being in the sector. Chevron’s new hub is part of a broader trend of global companies investing in India's growing technological and engineering capabilities.

Chevron To Invest $1 Billion In India For Engineering And Innovation hub


Chevron, the US-based energy giant, is making a $1 billion investment in India by establishing an engineering and innovation hub called ENGINE in Bengaluru. This marks Chevron’s largest investment outside the United States. The facility is set to leverage India’s engineering and technological talent to support global operations and energy projects. Akshay Sahni, Chevron’s head in India, explained that the centre would not only focus on advanced engineering, but also include activities such as geotechnical analysis, digital modeling of oil refineries, and process monitoring to enhance energy reliability.

Chevron announced its plans for ENGINE last year and has already appointed key leadership staff. The company plans to hire 600 employees by the end of 2025, with further expansion in the future. The hub will be integral to Chevron’s digital transformation, incorporating technologies such as AI, IoT, and edge computing to boost efficiency across oil and gas production, carbon capture, and refinery operations.

Key initiatives will include AI-driven subsurface analysis to improve geological assessments, predictive maintenance with machine learning for real-time monitoring of refinery conditions, the creation of digital twins to optimize refinery and LNG plant operations, and live data streaming to support global decision-making.

Chevron’s $1 billion investment also aims to strengthen India’s role in sustainable energy, contributing to affordable and cleaner power generation. The ENGINE centre will play a significant role in Chevron’s global projects, including deepwater drilling and carbon sequestration initiatives. Recruitment efforts are underway to hire professionals from various engineering disciplines, as well as geologists and environmental science experts.

