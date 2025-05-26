Chidambaram Compares UPA And NDA Records On Per Capita Income Growth, Highlights UPA’s Performance

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday responded to NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam’s recent remarks on India’s rising per capita income by comparing the growth achieved under the UPA and NDA governments. Chidambaram stated that while the increase in income levels is “broadly correct,” the rate of growth was significantly higher during the UPA’s tenure. He cited International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, noting that per capita income rose from USD 543 in 2003 to USD 1,438 in 2013, a 2.64 times increase, whereas it grew only 1.89 times from 2014 to 2024 under the NDA.

NITI Aayog CEO Highlights India’s Economic Milestone

BVR Subrahmanyam, addressing the media after the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, stated that India’s per capita income nearly doubled over the past 11 years, rising from USD 1,438 in 2013-14 to USD 2,880 in 2024. He also announced that India has overtaken Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, with a GDP surpassing USD 4 trillion. “We are a USD 4 trillion economy. India today is larger than Japan,” said Subrahmanyam, citing IMF data. He projected that India could become the third-largest economy within two to three years.

Chidambaram Shares Detailed Data on Income Growth

In a post on X, Chidambaram wrote, “The CEO of NITI Aayog told the media that India’s per capita income had doubled from USD 1438 in 2013-14 to USD 2880 (in 2024 in 11 years). Broadly correct, and we are happy.” He added that the IMF’s data gives a more complete picture: “2003—USD 543, 2013—USD 1438, 2023—USD 2711, 2024—USD 2878.” Chidambaram remarked that he is “happy with the record of both governments, but a shade happier with the UPA record,” highlighting the UPA’s stronger performance in per capita income growth.

According to the IMF’s April 2025 World Economic Outlook, India’s GDP is projected to reach USD 4.187 trillion in fiscal 2026, slightly ahead of Japan’s estimated USD 4.186 trillion. India is expected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026. In contrast, global growth is forecast at 2.8 per cent and 3.0 per cent respectively, underlining India’s continued economic outperformance on the global stage.

