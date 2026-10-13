Children of God Shines at Historic Radiant World Para Cricket League in Agra; Film to Release on November 27, 2026

A landmark initiative brings para-cricket players into the spotlight, championing opportunity, equality, dignity and inclusion through sport and cinema

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13: Children of God, the upcoming feature film releasing on November 27, 2026, emerged as a powerful voice for equality and inclusion at the inaugural Radiant World Para Cricket League in Agra. As one of the league’s principal sponsors, the film supported a pioneering initiative that brought six teams of differently abled players together to celebrate sporting excellence, determination and human potential.

Presented as a landmark first for Indian cricket, the league sought to increase visibility and recognition for para-cricketers while challenging perceptions of disability and demonstrating that talent, ambition and a love of sport know no boundaries.

The partnership between Children of God and the league was rooted in a shared belief: every human being deserves equal dignity, opportunity and respect.

“We Are Born with Equality”: Aushim Khetrapal

Speaking about the film’s association with the league, Aushim Khetrapal said:

“Children of God is not merely a film; it is a message to society. These differently abled sportspersons are also children of God. They possess extraordinary courage, talent and determination, and deserve to be recognised as equal citizens of our country. We must build a more empathetic, inclusive and supportive society, where disability never becomes a reason to deny anyone dignity or opportunity.

“We are born with equality. This is the thought at the heart of Children of God. Through cinema and sport, we want people to look beyond disability and recognise the human being, talent and spirit within.”

The film aims to encourage audiences to reconsider attitudes towards disability and embrace a more compassionate and inclusive India.

Raadhika Khetarpal: A Major Step Forward for Para Sports and Cricket Fan experience

Raadhika Khetarpal, co – creator of the Radiant event, described the league and its broadcast reach as a significant step towards mainstream recognition for differently abled athletes.

She said: “The Radiant World Para Cricket League and its live telecast on Doordarshan, Waves and the Voice of Differently Abled channels represent a major leap forward for para cricket and para sports. The objective is not simply to organise a cricket tournament, but to create visibility, inspire confidence and give these extraordinary athletes the recognition they deserve along with give the fans around the world another way of experiencing elite entertainment.

“The association with Children of God makes this initiative even more meaningful. The film’s message and the spirit of the league complement each other. When audiences see these athletes on the cricket field and connect with their stories through cinema, we hope it will encourage greater acceptance, participation and equal opportunity.”

The live broadcast extended the league’s reach beyond the stadium, allowing wider audiences to witness the athletes’ skill and determination.

195 not out in 74 balls: A World Record That Captured National Attention: The league also drew attention to a remarkable individual batting performance highlighted on social media by Meenakashi Lekhi, former Union Minister.

South African cricketer Lhuan-dré Pretorius scored 188 runs for the Titans against the Knights on October 2, 2026, in a landmark innings in South African domestic cricket. The performance became part of a wider conversation about record-breaking achievements and the growing visibility of para cricket.

The recognition reinforced the Radiant initiative’s broader message: sporting excellence deserves a platform, and athletes, cricketers should be celebrated for their achievements.

Thought provoking Cinema along with entertainment is first of its kind. With film Children of God set to release on November 27, Children of God aims to carry the league’s message to audiences across India. Its association with the event demonstrates how cinema, daily life decisions, and sport can work together to promote awareness and inspire change.

By bringing the stories and spirit of differently abled athletes into public conversations.