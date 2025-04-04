Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • China Announces 34% Tariff on US Imports Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

China Announces 34% Tariff on US Imports Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

China has announced it will impose a 34% tariff on all US imports starting April 10, marking an escalation in the ongoing trade war.

China Announces 34% Tariff on US Imports Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

China has announced it will impose a 34% tariff on all US imports starting April 10, marking an escalation in the ongoing trade war.


China has announced it will impose a 34% tariff on all US imports starting April 10, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing trade war between the two nations, the Associated Press reported. The new tariff, which mirrors the US “reciprocal” tariff of 34% on Chinese exports, is part of a broader set of retaliatory measures following President Donald Trump’s imposition of similar tariffs earlier this week.

In a statement released on Friday, China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed the new tariff, which affects all US products entering China.

Additionally, China announced stricter export controls on rare earth materials critical to high-tech industries. The rare earth elements targeted include samarium, essential for aerospace manufacturing and defense applications, and gadolinium, used in MRI machines, the report said. These materials are crucial for the production of items such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.

Meanwhile, China’s customs authority revealed it had suspended imports of chicken from two US suppliers—Mountaire Farms and Coastal Processing—after repeated detections of furazolidone, a banned drug, in shipments from these companies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, the Chinese government also disclosed that 27 US companies have been added to a list of entities subject to trade sanctions and export controls. Among these firms, 16 are banned from exporting “dual-use” goods, which have both commercial and military applications. Notable companies on the list include High Point Aerotechnologies, a defense technology firm, and Universal Logistics Holding, a logistics and transportation company.

China files lawsuit against US tariffs with WTO

Separately, Beijing has also filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), accusing the US of violating international trade rules. The Ministry of Commerce strongly condemned the US tariffs, calling them a “unilateral bullying practice” that destabilizes the global economy and undermines the multilateral trading system, the report said.

“The United States’ imposition of so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’ seriously violates WTO rules, seriously damages the legitimate rights and interests of WTO members, and seriously undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system and international economic and trade order,” the Commerce Ministry said, according to AP.

The latest tariffs follow earlier Chinese tariff measures, including a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas imports and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-engine cars announced in February.

ALSO READ: US Tariffs Do Not Violate NATO Commitments On ‘Eliminating Conflict In International Economic Policies’: Rutte

Filed under

Chinese Tariff on US Imports global trade war Trade Tensions Trump tariffs US china trade war US-China trade ties

Rubio said the US will so

Rubio Says US Will Soon Know If Russia Is Serious About Peace
newsx

Kerala Police Use Water Cannons On BJYM Protesters Amid SFIO Charges Against CM’s Daughter Veena...
China has announced it wi

China Announces 34% Tariff on US Imports Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
NATO Secretary General Ma

US Tariffs Do Not Violate NATO Commitments On ‘Eliminating Conflict In International Economic Policies’: Rutte
newsx

K Annamalai Steps Down As Tamil Nadu BJP President – Who Will Be The Next...
newsx

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rubio Says US Will Soon Know If Russia Is Serious About Peace

Rubio Says US Will Soon Know If Russia Is Serious About Peace

Kerala Police Use Water Cannons On BJYM Protesters Amid SFIO Charges Against CM’s Daughter Veena Vijayan

Kerala Police Use Water Cannons On BJYM Protesters Amid SFIO Charges Against CM’s Daughter Veena...

US Tariffs Do Not Violate NATO Commitments On ‘Eliminating Conflict In International Economic Policies’: Rutte

US Tariffs Do Not Violate NATO Commitments On ‘Eliminating Conflict In International Economic Policies’: Rutte

K Annamalai Steps Down As Tamil Nadu BJP President – Who Will Be The Next President

K Annamalai Steps Down As Tamil Nadu BJP President – Who Will Be The Next...

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

Entertainment

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

Actor Manoj Kumar’s Death: President Murmu And Political Leaders Pay Tribute, Praise His Cinematic Legacy

Actor Manoj Kumar’s Death: President Murmu And Political Leaders Pay Tribute, Praise His Cinematic Legacy

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture