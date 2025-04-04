China has announced it will impose a 34% tariff on all US imports starting April 10, marking an escalation in the ongoing trade war.

China has announced it will impose a 34% tariff on all US imports starting April 10, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing trade war between the two nations, the Associated Press reported. The new tariff, which mirrors the US “reciprocal” tariff of 34% on Chinese exports, is part of a broader set of retaliatory measures following President Donald Trump’s imposition of similar tariffs earlier this week.

In a statement released on Friday, China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed the new tariff, which affects all US products entering China.

Additionally, China announced stricter export controls on rare earth materials critical to high-tech industries. The rare earth elements targeted include samarium, essential for aerospace manufacturing and defense applications, and gadolinium, used in MRI machines, the report said. These materials are crucial for the production of items such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.

Meanwhile, China’s customs authority revealed it had suspended imports of chicken from two US suppliers—Mountaire Farms and Coastal Processing—after repeated detections of furazolidone, a banned drug, in shipments from these companies.

According to the report, the Chinese government also disclosed that 27 US companies have been added to a list of entities subject to trade sanctions and export controls. Among these firms, 16 are banned from exporting “dual-use” goods, which have both commercial and military applications. Notable companies on the list include High Point Aerotechnologies, a defense technology firm, and Universal Logistics Holding, a logistics and transportation company.

China files lawsuit against US tariffs with WTO

Separately, Beijing has also filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), accusing the US of violating international trade rules. The Ministry of Commerce strongly condemned the US tariffs, calling them a “unilateral bullying practice” that destabilizes the global economy and undermines the multilateral trading system, the report said.

“The United States’ imposition of so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’ seriously violates WTO rules, seriously damages the legitimate rights and interests of WTO members, and seriously undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system and international economic and trade order,” the Commerce Ministry said, according to AP.

The latest tariffs follow earlier Chinese tariff measures, including a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas imports and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-engine cars announced in February.

