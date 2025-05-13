Home
China Lifts Boeing Delivery Ban as US-China Tariff Tensions Ease: Report

Beijing has lifted its ban on the delivery of Boeing aircraft, in a significant step toward cooling off the US-China tariff war.

China has lifted its ban on the delivery of Boeing aircraft, marking a significant step in the cooling of the tariff war between the United States and China, according to a report published by Bloomberg News on Tuesday. The move comes after the two nations reached an agreement to temporarily reduce steep tariffs during a 90-day negotiation period.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Chinese officials informed domestic airlines and government agencies this week that they can now resume taking delivery of U.S.-made aircraft. This development follows a period in which Boeing faced difficulties in delivering planes to China, including the repatriation of at least three jets from Boeing’s delivery centre in China back to the United States last month, Reuters reported.

The delivery ban had been linked to the trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Bloomberg previously reported that Boeing had been subject to a de facto import ban from China as part of the ongoing trade dispute. However, Beijing has not provided a formal explanation for halting Boeing deliveries, and senior industry sources told Reuters they were unaware of any official directives against accepting the planes.

In a statement last month, Boeing confirmed that due to tariffs, Chinese customers had not been able to take delivery of new aircraft, and the company was exploring options to resell potentially dozens of planes that were originally destined for China.

The new development follows the agreement reached Monday between Washington and Beijing to reduce tariffs exceeding 100% as part of a 90-day negotiation period initiated after talks in Geneva over the weekend.

The lifting of the ban is a positive sign for Boeing, which reportedly relies on China for about 10% of its commercial backlog.

Filed under

boeing US-China tariff tensions US-China trade ties

