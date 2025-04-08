China has vowed to "fight to the end" after Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports.

China has vowed to “fight to the end” after President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports amid the ongoing trade dispute between the two global powers, The Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday, China’s Commerce Ministry issued a strong statement condemning the U.S. tariffs as “completely groundless” and accused Washington of engaging in “unilateral bullying.” The ministry warned that China would take further countermeasures to protect its interests. “The countermeasures China has taken are aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintaining the normal international trade order. They are completely legitimate,” it said in its statement.

According to the report, the ministry further said the U.S. threat to escalate tariffs is “a mistake on top of a mistake,” calling it another example of U.S. “blackmail.”

“China will never accept this. If the U.S. insists on its own way, China will fight to the end”, the statement read, according to AP.

Global Concerns Over Escalating Trade War

Trump’s threat to impose additional tariffs on China has stoked fears of a global trade war that could cause financial havoc. Stock markets around the world, from Tokyo to New York, have become more volatile as the tariff tensions escalate.

Trump’s warning came after China announced that it would retaliate against U.S. tariffs introduced last week. “If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th”, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

He also said all talks with China regarding their requested meetings would be cancelled.

If Trump proceeds with his new tariffs, U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would reach a combined 104%. These new taxes would be added to the 20% tariffs imposed over alleged fentanyl trafficking and the separate 34% tariffs introduced last week. Analysts have warned that this escalting trade dispute could raise prices for American consumers, potentially driving China to seek other markets for its goods.

China’s Retaliatory Options Remain

China still has several options to retaliate against the U.S. measures, the report stated, quoting experts. These could include suspending cooperation on combating fentanyl, imposing higher quotas on agricultural products, or targeting U.S. services in China, such as finance and legal sectors.

In 2024, the U.S. was China’s largest trade partner, with total goods trade estimated at $582 billion, the report further said, adding that the trade deficit with China in goods and services was between $263 billion and $295 billion.

Speaking on the possibility of dialogue with the Trump administration, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reportedly said, “I don’t think what the U.S. has done reflects a willingness for sincere dialogue. If the U.S. really wants to engage in dialogue, it should adopt an attitude of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit.”