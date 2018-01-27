China the world’s largest shipper of smartphones suffered its first-ever decline in 2017 as device shipments fell four percent Year-on-Year (YoY) to reach 459 million units. “This drop was partly due to China having one of its worst year-on-year performances in the fourth quarter of 2017. Shipments went down 14 percent to just under 113 million units,” Singapore-based market research firm Canalys said late on Thursday. Huawei witnessed its best-ever quarter in its home market and shipped more than 24 million smartphones in the fourth quarter to reach a total of 90 million in 2017.
“The market has slowed faster than expected. Being aware of inventory issues, both vendors have set up flagship stores in tier-one cities to boost their branding and drive value growth,” Jia said. “Failure to drive footfall, however, will threaten OPPO and Vivo’s ongoing channel transformation and render the exercise futile,” Jia added. Apple overtook Xiaomi to take the fourth spot, pushing it back to the fifth position with 13 million shipments.