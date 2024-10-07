Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
‘Chot Lagi? Dard Hua!’ Jibes Ola CEO Bhavish To Kunal Kamra Over Ola Electric Service Center

The argument began when Aggarwal posted a picture of Ola's Gigafactory, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra recently clashed on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a heated exchange over the state of Ola Electric’s service centers. The argument began when Aggarwal posted a picture of Ola’s Gigafactory, accompanied by a heart emoji. Kamra responded by sharing an image of numerous Ola scooters, covered in dust and seemingly abandoned outside a service center. In his post, Kamra criticized the company’s service, questioning whether Indian consumers deserved such treatment, especially daily wage workers who rely on two-wheelers.

Kamra tagged relevant officials, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, asking for accountability from Ola. This prompted a sharp response from Aggarwal, who sarcastically invited Kamra to “help” resolve the issues, claiming he’d pay Kamra more than what he earned in his “failed comedy career.” Aggarwal also reassured that the company was working on clearing service backlogs and expanding its service network.


Kamra hit back by sharing a video clip from one of his comedy shows, which featured an enthusiastic audience. He mockingly addressed Aggarwal, referring to him as an “arrogant, substandard prick.” Aggarwal continued the verbal sparring, taunting Kamra with a sarcastic “Chot lagi? Dard hua?” and reiterated his offer for Kamra to join Ola’s service team to help fix the issues.

Kamra suggested that instead of paying him, Ola should focus on customer refunds for recent purchases. He proposed various refund options for customers who had purchased Ola Electric scooters in the past four months, arguing that the company should prioritize customer satisfaction.

Aggarwal dismissed Kamra’s suggestions, remarking that Kamra had no real understanding of the company’s customer programs and reiterating his offer for Kamra to come help at the service center. The exchange ended with Aggarwal mocking Kamra again, telling him, “Comedian ban na sake, chaudhary banne chale,” and advising Kamra to do better research next time. Despite the jabs, Aggarwal left his offer open for Kamra to contribute to solving the company’s issues, adding that it might teach him some “real skills.”

