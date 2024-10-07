‘Chot Lagi? Dard Hua!’ Jibes Ola CEO Bhavish To Kunal Kamra Over Ola Electric Service Center

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra recently clashed on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a heated exchange over the state of Ola Electric’s service centers. The argument began when Aggarwal posted a picture of Ola’s Gigafactory, accompanied by a heart emoji. Kamra responded by sharing an image of numerous Ola scooters, covered in dust and seemingly abandoned outside a service center. In his post, Kamra criticized the company’s service, questioning whether Indian consumers deserved such treatment, especially daily wage workers who rely on two-wheelers.

Do indian consumers have a voice?

Do they deserve this?

Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline…@nitin_gadkari is this how Indians will get to using EV’s? @jagograhakjago any word?

Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric leave your story below tagging all… https://t.co/G2zdIs15wh pic.twitter.com/EhJmAzhCmt — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 6, 2024

Kamra tagged relevant officials, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, asking for accountability from Ola. This prompted a sharp response from Aggarwal, who sarcastically invited Kamra to “help” resolve the issues, claiming he’d pay Kamra more than what he earned in his “failed comedy career.” Aggarwal also reassured that the company was working on clearing service backlogs and expanding its service network.

Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs… https://t.co/ZQ4nmqjx5q — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024

Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you. Show your audience how much you truly care and whether you’re only gas and BS. https://t.co/yEvxhoGTvR — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024

We have enough programs for our customers if they face service delays. If you were a genuine one, you would have known. Again, don’t try and back out of this. Come and do some real work rather than armchair criticism. https://t.co/HFFKgsl7d9 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024



Kamra hit back by sharing a video clip from one of his comedy shows, which featured an enthusiastic audience. He mockingly addressed Aggarwal, referring to him as an “arrogant, substandard prick.” Aggarwal continued the verbal sparring, taunting Kamra with a sarcastic “Chot lagi? Dard hua?” and reiterated his offer for Kamra to join Ola’s service team to help fix the issues.

Kamra suggested that instead of paying him, Ola should focus on customer refunds for recent purchases. He proposed various refund options for customers who had purchased Ola Electric scooters in the past four months, arguing that the company should prioritize customer satisfaction.

Aggarwal dismissed Kamra’s suggestions, remarking that Kamra had no real understanding of the company’s customer programs and reiterating his offer for Kamra to come help at the service center. The exchange ended with Aggarwal mocking Kamra again, telling him, “Comedian ban na sake, chaudhary banne chale,” and advising Kamra to do better research next time. Despite the jabs, Aggarwal left his offer open for Kamra to contribute to solving the company’s issues, adding that it might teach him some “real skills.”

Comedian ban na sake, chaudhary banne chale. Do your research better next time. And the offer to come and help us out in our service center remains open. Take up the challenge. Maybe you’ll learn some real skills for a change. https://t.co/4KekvB5Qbu — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2024

