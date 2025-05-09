CII Extends Full Support For Operation Sindoor, Commends Indian Armed Forces

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has expressed its full support for the Government of India and the Indian Armed Forces in their decisive actions taken during Operation Sindoor. Sanjiv Puri, President of CII, affirmed that the industry body stands firmly behind the government and armed forces in this mission. He emphasized that the operation highlights India’s strong commitment to national security and sends a clear message that any act of terror against India will not be tolerated. Puri further stated that India’s response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam underscores the nation’s unwavering resolve to protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its 1.4 billion citizens.

CII Praises Government’s Swift Response

Sanjiv Puri highlighted that Operation Sindoor is a demonstration of India’s firm stance against terrorism. He reiterated that the swift and strong response of the government in dealing with the attack on Pahalgam reassures businesses and investors about India’s resilience. Puri emphasized that national peace and security are essential for sustainable economic growth, adding that industries thrive in a stable and secure environment. The government’s quick counteraction sends a powerful signal to the world that India is a secure place for economic activity, which further bolsters confidence in the nation’s long-term economic prospects.

Support For Indian Armed Forces

CII extended its unequivocal support for the Indian Armed Forces, praising their professionalism and dedication in carrying out the operation. The industry body commended the armed forces for executing Operation Sindoor with precision, acknowledging their crucial role in ensuring national security. Puri also noted that CII remains committed to working alongside all stakeholders to maintain peace, economic growth, and national unity.

India’s Response to Terrorism

Operation Sindoor, launched by India, involved the destruction of terrorist camps at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The operation further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. CII’s statement reinforces the industry’s commitment to supporting the government’s efforts to protect the country from external threats while ensuring that peace and security remain integral to India’s development.

(With Inputs From ANI)

