CineNow Unveils Leadership and Governance Structure for US$150 Million Film Investment Vehicle, Invites Creative Collaboration from the Indian Film Fraternity

India’s leading entertainment, creative, and business leaders join CineNow’s Investment Committee, India Council, and Leadership Team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: CineNow has brought together an exceptional group of India’s leading creative, entertainment, media, and business leaders to build a new institutional approach to investing in the entertainment industry. CineNow has begun creative collaboration for capital deployment via its website: www.cinenow.global, with disbursements targeted to commence within this year.

The newly constituted Investment Committee, India Council and Leadership Team include Sameer Nair, former CEO of Applause Entertainment, Balaji, NDTV Imagine and Star India; Neha Kaul, Film Strategy Leader and Independent Producer, formerly a senior executive with Netflix and member of the leadership team at Disney Studios India and UTV Motion Pictures; Jaideep Sahni, acclaimed Screenwriter, Lyricist and Creative Producer; Aashish Singh, former senior executive with Lyca, Netflix, Balaji and Yash Raj Films and currently Producer at Red Chillies Entertainment; Abhay Sinha, President of IMPPA and FFI and Vice President of FIAPF; Sanjay Arjundas Wadhwa, Board Member of PDL and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of AP International, Padma Shri awardee and Oscar-winning sound designer Dr. Resul Pookutty; Jitendra Nagpal, finance leader; Reshma Shetty, Co-Founder of Matrix Celebrity Management; Suresh Menon, former executive with MX Player; Yusuf Shaikh, former executive with Percept Picture Company and currently Founder of Janta Cinema; Radhika Gopal, former Head of Writer-Director vertical and currently leading South-India expansion at Tulsea; and Rahat Beri, Communications Strategist and Reputation Specialist. They join Rohit Dalmia, Chairman & Managing Director, CineNow, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Principal Advisor, CineNow.

“India has built an extraordinary entertainment ecosystem, but the investment architecture around entertainment is still evolving,” said Rohit Dalmia, CMD, CineNow. “CineNow is bringing together leaders who understand content, audiences, platforms, distribution and capital to build a more institutional, portfolio-led approach. The calibre and diversity of this group gives us the creative insight and business depth to identify the right opportunities, evaluate them with rigour and move towards deploying capital with conviction.”

CineNow has commenced creative collaborations and content sourcing, and is considering films across Hindi as well as regional-languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The films will be evaluated based on creative strength, commercial potential, audience opportunity, talent, production economics, distribution prospects and long-term intellectual property value.

The Investment Committee will lead investment evaluation, content and commercial assessment, portfolio construction and long-term IP value creation. The India Council will bring broader industry, creative, media, distribution and financial perspectives to the vehicle, while the leadership team will support operations and execution.

CineNow aims to deploy US$150 million across 30+ films over six years, with a focus on building long-term value across theatrical, streaming, international distribution, music, licensing and other rights.

CineNow is also pioneering the application of tokenisation within the entertainment sector, introducing a technology-led framework designed to enhance liquidity, transparency and accessibility. By tokenising participation in its investment vehicle, CineNow aims to create a bridge between traditional entertainment finance and next-generation digital capital markets. The structure is designed to enable broader investor participation while ensuring that intellectual property ownership remains with creators and production partners.

About CineNow

CineNow is an entertainment investment vehicle focused on investing in and creating long-term value from Indian film and entertainment IP. The vehicle focuses on portfolio diversification, structured capital, cross-border opportunities, tokenisation and multiple monetisation pathways across the entertainment value chain.

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