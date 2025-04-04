Home
Friday, April 4, 2025
Cipla Shares Tumble 5%, BSE Healthcare Index Down 3.4% Amid Market Pressure

For the year ending March 2024, Cipla's reported profit was a 46.5% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 41,553 million, compared to Rs 28,355 million during FY23. The company’s revenue grew by 13.3% to Rs 257,741 million during FY24.

Cipla Shares Tumble 5%, BSE Healthcare Index Down 3.4% Amid Market Pressure


Cipla Shares: Cipla’s share price has dropped by 5% and is currently trading at Rs 1,422.3. This decline has contributed to the overall dip in the BSE Healthcare index, which has fallen 3.4% to 40,464.7. The BSE Healthcare sector has faced significant losses today, with companies like Aurobindo Pharma down by 6.8% and Lupin down by 6.1%.

Cipla Share Performance Over The Last Year

Over the past year, Cipla’s share price has decreased from Rs 1,488.4 to Rs 1,422.3, marking a loss of Rs 66.1 or 4.4%. In comparison, the BSE Healthcare index has shown a positive performance, moving up from 35,489.2 to 40,464.7, a gain of 14.0% over the same period.

Among the top gainers in the BSE Healthcare sector are Suven Pharmaceuticals (up 65.0%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 60.5%), and Eris Lifesciences (up 57.4%). Despite Cipla’s decline, the overall healthcare sector has seen significant growth in the last year.

Performance Of Benchmark Indices

The BSE Sensex, which tracks the broader Indian market, is currently at 75,657.7, reflecting a decline of 0.8%. The major losers in the BSE Sensex today are Tata Motors (down 4.9%) and Tata Steel (down 4.4%). These two stocks have also been the most traded in the index.

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty is at 22,992.2, showing a decline of 1.1%. Among the top losers in the Nifty are ONGC and Hindalco.

Over the past year, the BSE Sensex has increased from 73,903.9 to 75,657.7, a gain of 1,753.8 points or 2.4%.

Cipla’s Financial Update

Cipla has posted solid financial results for the recent quarter. For the quarter ended December 2024, Cipla’s net profit grew by 48.2% YoY to Rs 15,837 million, compared to Rs 10,685 million during the same quarter last year. Net sales increased by 7.1% to Rs 70,730 million, up from Rs 66,038 million in the previous year.

For the year ending March 2024, Cipla reported a 46.5% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 41,553 million, compared to Rs 28,355 million during FY23. The company’s revenue grew by 13.3% to Rs 257,741 million during FY24.

Cipla’s current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, based on rolling 12-month earnings, stands at 23.0, reflecting its market position in the pharmaceutical sector.

