CJI Khanna On Retirement Says, “No Mixed Feelings, I’m Simply Happy”

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna marked his final day in office on Tuesday, ending his tenure as the 51st Chief Justice of India. As fellow judges and senior lawyers praised his career, CJI Khanna sat on his bench for the last time with what he described as relief and gratitude. Speaking at a farewell ceremony hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Justice Khanna reflected on his journey in the judiciary with humility. “Now, at 65, as I prepare to retire, I do so with gratitude, reflection, and yes, a sense of satisfaction,” he said.
“Simply Happy” To Retire, Says CJI
Justice Khanna said he felt happiness rather than mixed emotions on his retirement. “This morning, as the robe was hung for the final time, the weight of responsibility lifted from my shoulder, and quite honestly, I felt a sense of bliss,” he stated. “Let me confess — I have no mixed feelings. I am simply happy.”
CJI Addresses Judicial Philosophy And Data
Addressing a perception that he was “conservative” or “by the book,” Justice Khanna said he reviewed data from his time as a judge in the High Court. He noted he had overturned convictions in about 33–35% of criminal appeals, a rate consistent with other benches. However, he observed a notable difference: acquittals were more common when cases were argued by amicus curiae compared to those by senior counsel.
“Truth Deficit” In Legal Practice Concerns CJI
Justice Khanna raised concerns about a growing lack of truthfulness in the legal profession. “As I step down from the Bench, I would like to speak about something that bothers me — truth deficit in our profession,” he said. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he added, “Truth is God,” emphasizing its role as a principle in both life and law.
He explained that misrepresenting facts not only undermines ethics but also complicates judicial work. “Behind every falsehood, we are forced to dig deeper and longer to uncover the truth,” he said.