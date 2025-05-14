Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  CJI Khanna On Retirement Says, "No Mixed Feelings, I'm Simply Happy"

CJI Khanna On Retirement Says, “No Mixed Feelings, I’m Simply Happy”

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was elevated to the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, previously served as a judge at the Delhi High Court, where he was appointed at the age of 45.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna marked his final day in office on Tuesday, ending his tenure as the 51st Chief Justice of India. As fellow judges and senior lawyers praised his career, CJI Khanna sat on his bench for the last time with what he described as relief and gratitude. Speaking at a farewell ceremony hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Justice Khanna reflected on his journey in the judiciary with humility. “Now, at 65, as I prepare to retire, I do so with gratitude, reflection, and yes, a sense of satisfaction,” he said.

“Simply Happy” To Retire, Says CJI

Justice Khanna said he felt happiness rather than mixed emotions on his retirement. “This morning, as the robe was hung for the final time, the weight of responsibility lifted from my shoulder, and quite honestly, I felt a sense of bliss,” he stated. “Let me confess — I have no mixed feelings. I am simply happy.”

CJI Addresses Judicial Philosophy And Data

Addressing a perception that he was “conservative” or “by the book,” Justice Khanna said he reviewed data from his time as a judge in the High Court. He noted he had overturned convictions in about 33–35% of criminal appeals, a rate consistent with other benches. However, he observed a notable difference: acquittals were more common when cases were argued by amicus curiae compared to those by senior counsel.

“Truth Deficit” In Legal Practice Concerns CJI

Justice Khanna raised concerns about a growing lack of truthfulness in the legal profession. “As I step down from the Bench, I would like to speak about something that bothers me — truth deficit in our profession,” he said. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he added, “Truth is God,” emphasizing its role as a principle in both life and law.

He explained that misrepresenting facts not only undermines ethics but also complicates judicial work. “Behind every falsehood, we are forced to dig deeper and longer to uncover the truth,” he said.

Justice Gavai To Take Oath As 52nd CJI

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was elevated to the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, previously served as a judge at the Delhi High Court, where he was appointed at the age of 45. During his farewell ceremony, he expressed gratitude to his colleagues, both past and present, who supported him throughout his judicial journey. He concluded his address by extending his best wishes to Justice B.R. Gavai, who is set to assume office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. Justice Khanna’s retirement marked the end of a distinguished tenure dedicated to upholding the Constitution and judicial integrity.

(With Inputs From ANI)

