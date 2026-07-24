Claiming Mutual Funds After an Investor’s Death? Here’s What SEBI’s New Rules Mean

When a loved one dies, the last thing a family wants is to be bogged down in endless paperwork just to access their financial investments. However, for many families, getting the units of a mutual fund after the death of an investor has been a case of multiple visits, fresh paperwork and long delays over something as minor as an old address, a spelling error in the name or a signature that is no longer matching.

To ease this process, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has instructed the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to assist the transmission process of mutual fund units. The revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aims to simplify genuine claims while maintaining the necessary legal checks.

Here’s what has changed: who can claim mutual fund units, what documents you need, and what every investor should do now.

What Has SEBI Changed?

The biggest relief is that minor discrepancies in documentation will no longer automatically cause a delay in the transmission request.

Earlier, when the address in a mutual fund folio did not match the latest KYC records of the claimant, asset management companies (AMCs) would often seek affidavits or other declarations before processing the claim.

The new rules allow AMCs to accept the latest KYC-verified address of the claimant, subject to proper documents. This means families don’t need to fill out other paperwork for standard address changes.

SEBI has also prescribed the way in which AMCs should deal with discrepancies in names and signatures.

In case there is variation in the name of the investor, self-certified identity documents such as Aadhaar or a passport may be used to establish identity. Likewise, the standard verification procedures used by Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs) will resolve signature mismatches, reducing the chances of repeated rejections due to minor differences.

The regulator has also asked AMFI to train all stakeholders so that these rules are followed uniformly across the mutual fund industry.

Who Can Buy Mutual Fund Units?

It depends on the way the investment was held.

In case of joint holding of a mutual fund, the surviving holder can either apply for the removal of the name of the deceased investor or seek transmission of the units depending on the pattern of holding.

If the deceased investor was a sole owner, but there was a nominee recorded in the records, then the nominee is the one who is authorised to take transmission for mutual fund units or proceeds from them.

If there is no nominee, then the claim has to be taken by the legal heirs and is likely to require more paperwork, particularly if the investment is very large or has many legal heirs.

Which All Papers Would Be Required?

The required paperwork varies from case to case but generally includes the following:

Transmission Request Form

Death Certificate

PAN Card

KYC documents

Bank account proof

If there is no registered nominee, some other legal documents may also be required. These may include a will, succession certificate, legal heirship certificate, letter of administration, court order, indemnity bond, affidavit or a no-objection certificate (NOC) from other legal heirs.

Why Nomination Is Not Sufficient

Furthermore, the revised rules clarify a point that investors often overlook.

If a nominee is registered, claiming the mutual fund units or redemption proceeds from the AMC will definitely become easy for the nominee.

But occasionally the nominee is not the final legal owner of those investments. Succession laws, the investor’s will, or claims made by legal heirs may still determine who owns the final assets.

For those with substantial portfolios and challenging family dynamics, having the will registered and nominees mapped would avoid legal tussles in the future.

How Long Can You Delay Claims?

Although many of the processional impediments have been removed in the SOP, there are still some instances that may delay the process. Nomination can delay transmission requests if:

No nominee has been registered.

KYC details are incomplete or outdated.

Bank account information is incorrect.

Names differ across PAN, bank records and mutual fund folios.

There are disputes among legal heirs.

What Every Mutual Fund Investor Must Do Now

SEBI’s latest changes aim to cut unnecessary delays, but they cannot replace sound financial management.

Investors are advised to check their nomination details, update their KYC records, ensure that names and addresses are consistent across all financial documents and maintain a record of their investments. If you have many assets, you should also consider writing a will.

These simple steps can save families a lot of time and stress when they need financial help the most, ensuring that mutual fund investments are transferred with fewer hurdles during a tough time.

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