Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Cleartrip Signals With The Big Billion Days Ahead

TBBD is perfectly aligned with this growing trend, offering value-driven travel deals that make the perfect festive escape possible while also making it affordable.

Cleartrip Signals With The Big Billion Days Ahead

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company announces its highly anticipated year-end travel sale with The Big Billion Days (TBBD) from 26 September – 4 October 2024. This year, Cleartrip aims to set a new standard in India’s travel aspirations during the festive season with great deals on flights, hotels, buses, and holiday packages, empowering customers to escape their daily routines and embark on much-needed getaways.

As consumer priorities shift towards valuing experiences alongside material purchases, travel has become a core part of festive celebrations. TBBD is perfectly aligned with this growing trend, offering value-driven travel deals that make the perfect festive escape possible while also making it affordable.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Rathi, Chief Business and Growth Officer, Cleartrip, stated, “We are witnessing a profound shift in Indian consumerism and travel is at the heart of this transformation. At Cleartrip, we are leading the charge to democratize travel by building an integrated ecosystem that connects airlines, hotels, and key travel partners, making us a one-stop destination for all.”

He further added, “With 120 million leisure travellers and 27 million outbound travellers, India’s demand for international travel is stronger than ever. In response, Cleartrip has curated an exclusive selection of long-haul destinations to help users elevate their travel experience to luxury. Through strategic partnerships with airlines and hotel chains, we make these curated, high-end experiences not just aspirational but accessible and affordable.”

MUST READ: Sensex Surges Past 85,000 Mark, Nifty Reaches New Heights

Cleartrip has introduced these specially curated offerings for TBBD to help customers avoid price surges closer to the booking date:
* 5-Star Hotels starting from Rs 2499
* Minimum 40 per cent off on Hotels (Flash Sale – every day at 7 pm (until 9 pm)
* International destinations starting at Rs 5999
* Special fares from Air India, British Airways, Lufthansa, Etihad, etc. for long-haul destinations such as London, Australia, and Munich
* Domestic destinations starting at Rs 999
* Child Flies Free – Family traveling with 1 child less than 12 years can opt for this (Flash sale – for a limited period and subject to availability.)
* International Holiday Packages starting at Rs 9999 per person for destinations such as Bali, Dubai, Maldives, and Thailand
* Up to 30 per cent off on Bus Bookings
* Flipkart and Myntra users can avail of additional discounts of up to 15 per cent over and above other discounts on hotels; cancellation of flights at INR.1 and can redeem extra discounts up to Rs 1500 with Supercoins.

Cleartrip has continued to redefine travel with customer-centric innovations. The company’s latest offerings, Cleartrip For Work and Bus Pass, highlight its commitment to enhancing travel with exclusive benefits and unmatched convenience. The company recently clocked a remarkable 150 per cent growth in the bus category since its launch in 2023.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Filed under

Big Billion Days Cleartrip flipkart TBBD

Also Read

Enhanced Security In Jammu And Kashmir s Polling Approaches

Enhanced Security In Jammu And Kashmir s Polling Approaches

Argentina Seeks Maduro’s Arrest Amid Diplomatic Showdown

Argentina Seeks Maduro’s Arrest Amid Diplomatic Showdown

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Adani Energy Solutions And Adani Green Energy Join The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance To Aid India’s Decarbonization March

Adani Energy Solutions And Adani Green Energy Join The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance To...

Adani Total Gas Shares Surge 6% After Securing $375 Million for City Gas Expansion

Adani Total Gas Shares Surge 6% After Securing $375 Million for City Gas Expansion

Entertainment

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox