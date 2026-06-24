Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) oral care brand Closeup has secured a place in both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for “Maximum Videos Generated Using Artificial Intelligence”. With Closeup Love Tunes, the brand has created the largest collection of AI-generated personalised love-song videos ever produced, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement.

• More than 1 million page views

• 85,000 personalised AI videos generated and delivered

• 439 million+ views on influencer-led content & brand assets featuring Carry Minati

The recognition comes from two independent, credible record-keeping institutions. The Asia Book of Records is registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. It adjudicates and certifies record-breaking feats across the Asian continent through a rigorous, multi-phase verification protocol — from evidence forensics to review by an independent adjudication board. The India Book of Records is a recognised national record-keeping body that has served as a trusted custodian of India’s most extraordinary achievements for nearly two decades. Both organisations verify achievements independently against defined evidence and criteria, making this dual recognition a credible and hard-won validation of the campaign’s unprecedented scale.

Launched during Valentine’s season 2026, Closeup Love Tunes invited young people across India to create a one-of-a-kind declaration of love using the power of generative AI. Users simply uploaded a selfie, picked a vibe — Romantic, Rock, or Rap — and within minutes received a cinematic, lip-synced music video of themselves performing their own personalised rendition of the beloved Closeup jingle, Paas Aao Na, delivered straight to WhatsApp. The response was extraordinary: the campaign microsite recorded more than one million page views, with approximately 85,000 entries received and personalised AI-generated music videos delivered to users. Influencer-led content and brand assets featuring India’s biggest YouTuber, CarryMinati amassed over 439 million views, amplifying the campaign’s reach to become one of the most talked-about Valentine’s Day activation in the country.

Behind the simple, user-friendly experience was an enormous engineering effort. Closeup Love Tunes was powered by a sophisticated 19-step AI orchestration engine — blending face animation, AI-composed music, lyric generation, and cinematic video rendering — all operating at scale and delivered instantly via WhatsApp. The campaign was built end-to-end by HiVoco Studios in partnership with HUL and WPP Mindshare India. A record for sheer volume is, at its heart, proof that the entire technology stack — and the collaboration behind it — held together flawlessly when it mattered most.

“Closeup has always stood for enabling closeness and confidence among young India. With Closeup Love Tunes, we set out to help young people express love in a way that felt personal, effortless and unforgettable — and this recognition from the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records validates that ambition at scale,” said Vipul Mathur, Executive Director, Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever Limited. “Generating approximately 85,000 personalised AI music videos and reaching over 439 million views through influencer-led content is not just a campaign metric — it is proof that when technology is used to serve a genuine human emotion, it resonates. This was made possible by an exceptional collaboration across our teams at HUL, WPP Mindshare and Hivoco Studios, and it’s truly a testament to the power of this collaboration.”

“Closeup Love Tunes 2.0 represents a creative breakthrough, showcasing how generative AI can be deployed at scale to create hyper-personalized user experiences. This campaign brings together a full orchestration stack, from AI-assisted song creation to selfie-to-style visual generation and audio-driven lip-sync video rendering. It’s about turning a user’s selfie into a production-ready music video delivered in minutes, making technology a powerful enabler of emotion. This recognition from the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records validates that culture and technology can come together in meaningful ways to create a scalable and impactful campaign” said Vinish Mathews, Head – Team Fulcrum, South Asia, WPP Media.

Pritesh Chothani, Founder & CEO, HiVoco Studios, said, “Closeup Love Tunes Season 2 demonstrated what becomes possible when visionary brand thinking, strategic creativity and advanced AI orchestration come together. Working alongside Closeup and WPP Media, HiVoco Studios built and operated the campaign’s multi-stage AI orchestration framework that transformed consumer selfies into fully personalised music videos at scale. Delivering approximately 85,000 unique videos within a short campaign window required sophisticated automation, multimodal AI workflows and seamless delivery infrastructure. The recognitions from both the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records are a testament to what can be achieved when technology is deployed in service of genuine human expression.”

Closeup Love Tunes builds on the brand’s long-standing positioning around enabling closeness and is rooted in the insight that many young people find it difficult to articulate romantic feelings. Music, being a universal language of emotion, served as the perfect medium. The campaign engaged youth across most-frequented platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Whatsapp through influencer content, podcasts and relatable memes.

About Closeup



Closeup is Hindustan Unilever Limited’s oral care brand synonymous with confidence, freshness and closeness. With a legacy of championing bold self-expression among young India, Closeup continues to push the boundaries of how brands connect with Gen Z audiences.

About Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods company with a heritage of over 90 years in India. With over 50 brands spanning 15+ categories, HUL reaches 9 out of 10 Indian households. The Company had a turnover of ₹63,763 crore in FY 2025-26. HUL is a subsidiary of Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care and Home Care products.

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