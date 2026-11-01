CNG Price Hike, November 1, 2026: Commercial Cylinder Rise By Up To Rs 17; Why Price Rise Ahead Of Diwali?

Just a week before Diwali, commercial LPG cylinder prices have increased across major cities in India from November 1, 2026. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has gone up by up to Rs 17, adding to the operating costs of restaurants, hotels and catering businesses. However, there is some relief for households as the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged this month. According to Indian Oil’s city-wise LPG price list, Kolkata has recorded the highest increase, while Delhi has seen the lowest hike.

City-Wise Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices in November 2026

Here is how much a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost in four major metropolitan cities from November 1: Delhi: Rs 2,820, up Rs 10 from Rs 2,810 in October. Kolkata: Rs 2,971, up Rs 17 from Rs 2,954. Mumbai: Rs 2,775, up Rs 10.50 from Rs 2,764.50. Chennai: Rs 2,994.50, up Rs 11.50 from Rs 2,983. Chennai continues to have the highest commercial LPG cylinder price among these four cities, while Mumbai has the lowest.

Why Have Commercial LPG Prices Increased?

The latest hike comes after Saudi Aramco and Algeria’s Sonatrach raised their propane and butane prices for November. Saudi Aramco increased propane prices by 5.9% and butane prices by 6.8%. Following the revision, propane prices rose by $40 to $720 per tonne, while butane prices increased by $50 to $780 per tonne. Changes in international LPG benchmark rates influence domestic commercial cylinder prices.

Will Food and Catering Costs Rise?

The increase in commercial LPG prices may put additional pressure on restaurants, hotels, tea stalls and small food businesses. Owners may face higher operating expenses, which could eventually affect the prices of tea, snacks and restaurant meals. Wedding catering services may also become more expensive, particularly during the festive and wedding season.

No Change in Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices

While commercial consumers will have to pay more, households using 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders have received relief. There has been no change in domestic cylinder prices for November 2026, keeping the cooking gas cost unchanged for household consumers.

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