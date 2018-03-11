Beverage Company Coca-Cola is planning to expand its reach and cover the Indian markets with its major products like ethnic drinks and fruit juices. Sources have reported that the company has set an aim to localize two-third of its product portfolio over the next few years. The company had also revived its jaljeera brand RimZim last year. The company is also ready to introduce is fruit juices soon in the market.

Beverage Company Coca-Cola is planning to expand its reach and cover the Indian markets with its major products like ethnic drinks and fruit juices. Sources have reported that the company has set an aim to localize two-third of its product portfolio over the next few years. Southwest Asia President T Krisana Kumar said that “The idea is that over a period of time we may have one-third of products which are basically global and two-thirds of the products which are very local.”

At present, Coca-Cola India has covered 50% of the market with its products like ThumsUp, Limca and Maaza that are consumed on a large scale. The company had also revived its jaljeera brand RimZim last year. Southwest Asia President for Coca-cola also stated about the elaboration and launce of ethnic beverages. He said that in India every state has its own ethnic beverages, the company is planning and working to identify such products and represent them. For example, nariyal pani is something we believe is very important in the categories. The company would be launching new products with a similar ethnic touch in next 3 years.

Coca-Cola also owns packaged coconut water which is available in markets with name Zico and has started test marketing the product in India as well. He also reported that the company is also ready to introduce is fruit juices soon in the market. “We have realised that people in India have a huge love for fruits. We have launched a programme named ‘Ras Ras Mein India’ where we will pick up a fruit in every state and convert it into juice.”

