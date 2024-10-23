Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Coca-Cola Bets On Rising Soda Demand To Forecast Surge In Its Revenue

Net revenue increased to $11.95 billion, up from $11.91 billion the previous year, surpassing analyst expectations.

Coca-Cola Bets On Rising Soda Demand To Forecast Surge In Its Revenue

Coca-Cola announced on Wednesday that it anticipates its annual organic sales to be at the high end of its previous projections, following an unexpected quarterly increase in demand for its sodas and juices in the US, India, and South Korea.

The company has been focusing on emerging and developing markets, introducing reformulated versions of Sprite, Fanta, and Fuze Tea in Europe, along with offering smaller pack sizes.

In the third quarter, Coca-Cola saw its average selling prices rise by 10%, while unit case volumes increased by 1%.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects organic sales growth of approximately 10%, up from its earlier forecast of 9% to 10%.

Net revenue increased to $11.95 billion, up from $11.91 billion the previous year, surpassing analyst expectations, which had predicted a drop to $11.60 billion, according to LSEG data.

MUST READ:Australia, New Zealand New Skills In-Demand For Foreign Workers: List Is Here!

Filed under

COCA COLA FANTA revenue SODA SPRITE
Advertisement

Also Read

Liverpool Aims to Extend Winning Streak on Austrian Adventure

Liverpool Aims to Extend Winning Streak on Austrian Adventure

Narendra Modi Pushes For Global Adoption Of India’s UPI Payment System At BRICS Summit

Narendra Modi Pushes For Global Adoption Of India’s UPI Payment System At BRICS Summit

Plan Your Diwali 2024: Dates For Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, And More

Plan Your Diwali 2024: Dates For Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, And More

Canada: 19-Year-Old Sikh Woman Found Dead In Walk-In Oven At Walmart In Halifax

Canada: 19-Year-Old Sikh Woman Found Dead In Walk-In Oven At Walmart In Halifax

Throwback When Xi Angrily Rebukes Tredeau Over ‘Leaks’ To Media About Canada-China Relations

Throwback When Xi Angrily Rebukes Tredeau Over ‘Leaks’ To Media About Canada-China Relations

Entertainment

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox