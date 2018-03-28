Cognizant Technology Solution’s bank accounts in Mumbai and Chennai were frozen by the Income Tax department of India on Tuesday. IT-department has taken this strong step in relations to Company purchasing its own shares from shareholders in May 2016 under the scheme of ‘arrangements and compromise’. As per IT department Cognizant has an overdue Rs 2500 crore dividend distribution tax (DDT).

Income tax department of India has frozen several bank accounts of software company Cognizant Technology Solution in allegation of evading dividend distribution tax (DDT) on Tuesday. The company has more than 2 lakh employees and is one of the leading software company of India. Income tax department has taken this step in relations to purchasing its own shares from shareholders in May 2016 under the scheme of ‘arrangements and compromise’. The shares of the company are owned by Mauritius company (54%) and US company (46%) in the Indian entity respectively.

This could only happen under the Companies Law Act, section 77A and Cognizant was not covered. According to a report, Income Tax department has frozen bank accounts in Mumbai and Chennai for allegedly evading a dividend distribution tax (DDT). The IT department source reported, “The Company requires to pay DDT on any distribution, on reduction of capital, to the extent of accumulated profits defined as dividends.” As per Income Tax department the company was required to pay Rs 2500 crore for DDT in the 2016-2017 but failed.

In reply to the action taken by Income tax department, Cognizant’s representative said “The Company believes that the positions taken by the Indian Income Tax Department are contrary to law and without merit. Cognizant has paid all applicable taxes due on the transaction at issue. The company will continue to vigorously defend itself and will pursue all available legal remedies. Cognizant is committed to complying with the law in all jurisdictions where it operates.” quotes the Hindu.

