CoGrad School Incubation Program Brings Together Leading Education Leaders to Drive Future-Ready School Transformation in India

New Delhi [India], June 29: CoGrad successfully organized its School Incubation Program at the Senate Hall, Research & Development (R&D) Building, Indian Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), bringing together eminent education leaders, policymakers, school founders, principals, and educators from across the country to deliberate on the future of school education and institutional excellence.
The one-day program served as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing, with discussions centered on Artificial Intelligence in education, school leadership, institutional planning, digital transformation, branding, teacher engagement, and creating future-ready schools.
During the event, CoGrad reaffirmed its commitment to transforming India’s education ecosystem through innovation-led school development. The organization also highlighted its growing national recognition, including its feature on Shark Tank India, its ongoing work in rural India to improve access to quality education, and its long-term vision of supporting schools through structured incubation programs.
CoGrad Signs MoUs with Participating Schools
One of the key highlights of the program was the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between CoGrad and participating schools. Through these collaborations, CoGrad will work with schools to strengthen institutional leadership, improve academic quality, integrate technology and Artificial Intelligence, enhance teacher capacity, and develop sustainable school growth strategies.
Building on the success of this initiative, CoGrad announced its ambitious goal of expanding its school incubation network by partnering with 50 schools across India by next year.
Participating Schools
The program witnessed participation from more than 20 schools representing different regions of the country, including:
- Dr. Bachcha Prasad Memorial School
- St. Joseph’s School
- Chandrawati River Valley International School
- Maharshi Dayanand Senior Secondary School, Khudan
- Kids World School
- St. Mark’s High School
- P.D.M. Convent School, Puraini, Uttar Pradesh
- Shree Ji Karuna Sagar Senior Secondary School
- B.S.D. Public School
- M.Y.K. Global Academy
- A.K.C. Secondary School
- Ideal Radiant Public School
- Guru Madhav Prasad Shukla Inter College
- R.B. Public School
- B.L.A. Navyug Public High School, Ahar
- Babulal Satbhaiya Memorial Saraswati Gyan Mandir Inter College, Gouna, Narahat
- National Brains Academy
- Abdul Hakeem Abdul Kalam Progressive Inter College
…along with several other schools, educators, and institutional leaders from across India who participated in the School Incubation Program and contributed to meaningful discussions on innovation, leadership, and the future of school education.
Distinguished Speakers
K. S. Upadhyay
Chief Executive Officer, CM SHRI Schools, Government of NCT of Delhi
Spoke on government-led school transformation initiatives, innovation in education, and the role of AI-enabled learning in building future-ready schools.
Vikram Joshi
Former Joint Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)
Shared his expertise on institutional planning, educational leadership, and long-term strategic development of schools.
Sudhir Sharma
Strategic Advisor & Leadership Expert
With more than 35 years of experience in education, public policy, and institutional development, he addressed school branding, leadership, and institutional excellence.
Nandini Sharma
Digital Educator, TEDx Speaker & Content Creator (“This is Alaska”)
Highlighted the growing importance of digital presence, communication, and online reputation for schools.
Dr. Bhavana Kulshreshtha
Education Mentor, Former Educator (DPS, Amity & KVS), CBSE Master Trainer
Spoke about changing parental expectations and the importance of holistic education for student success.
Ankit Jha
AI Educator & Technology Mentor
Demonstrated practical applications of Artificial Intelligence in education and responsible AI adoption in schools.
Himanshu Chaurasia
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, CoGrad
Presented CoGrad’s vision of building India’s largest school incubation ecosystem by empowering educational institutions through innovation, leadership, and technology.
Hariom Chaurasia
Education Influencer & Student Engagement Mentor (“Baccho Ka Dost”)
Emphasized the importance of teacher-student relationships and positive school culture in improving learning outcomes.
About CoGrad
CoGrad is an education-focused organization dedicated to transforming schools through structured incubation programs, leadership development, innovation, and technology integration. With a strong focus on rural India, CoGrad is committed to empowering schools, supporting educators, and creating equitable learning opportunities for students across the country.
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