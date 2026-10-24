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Home > Business News > COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India

COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India

COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-24 19:40 IST

The new AMD X870E motherboard features a 16+2+1-phase power design, support for up to 256GB of DDR5 memory, five M.2 slots, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

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New Delhi [India], October 24: COLORFUL Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops and HiFi audio products, today announced the launch of the iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 motherboard in India. The latest addition to the company’s iGame Ultra series combines enthusiast-grade power delivery, high-speed storage, advanced connectivity and distinctive styling for gamers, PC enthusiasts and content creators.

Built on the AMD X870E chipset, the iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 supports AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000 and 9000 Series processors through the AM5 socket. It features a 16+2+1-phase power design with 80A DrMOS, four DDR5 memory slots supporting up to 256GB of memory, and five M.2 slots, including three PCIe 5.0 x4 interfaces. The motherboard also integrates dual USB4 Type-C ports supporting data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps.

Designed for high-performance desktop builds, the motherboard brings together flexible storage configurations, high-speed networking and processor support to address the needs of users building systems for gaming, multitasking and demanding creative workloads.

Distinctive Design Inspired by the iGame Ultra Series

The iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 continues the youthful, hip-hop-inspired design language of the iGame Ultra family. Its black finish is complemented by extensive heatsink armour, graffiti-style typography and dot-matrix artwork. Pixel-inspired ARGB lighting beneath the VRM nameplate adds gradient illumination, enhancing the motherboard’s visual appeal.

Beyond aesthetics, the motherboard features an M.2 quick-release latch on its heatsink, enabling tool-free access to the M.2 SSDs beneath and simplifying storage upgrades and maintenance. The combination of distinctive styling and practical design features caters to PC builders seeking both performance and personalisation.

Robust Power Delivery for High-End AMD Ryzen Processors

The motherboard’s 16+2+1-phase power design with 80A DrMOS provides a robust power foundation for high-end AMD processors, including the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D. An integrated clock generator enables CPU base-clock adjustments, giving enthusiasts additional control over system tuning beyond conventional multiplier-based overclocking.

With support for AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000 and 9000 Series processors, the motherboard offers flexibility for users building gaming and productivity-oriented desktop systems.

PCIe 5.0 Storage and High-Speed Connectivity

The iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 features five M.2 slots, comprising three PCIe 5.0 x4 and two PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces, providing flexibility for high-speed SSD installations and expanded storage configurations. Four SATA 6Gb/s connectors offer additional storage options.

The rear I/O includes two USB4 Type-C ports supporting speeds of up to 40Gbps and 4K display output, alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Gen 1 Type-A ports, USB 2.0 ports, HDMI and DisplayPort.

Networking capabilities include 5G LAN, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, providing high-speed wired and wireless connectivity for gaming, large-file transfers and demanding creative applications.

X3D AI Turbo Mode for Supported Ryzen 9000 X3D Processors

Developed through COLORFUL’s Shenzhen and Taipei research and development centres, X3D AI Turbo Mode is designed to optimise performance on supported AMD Ryzen 9000 X3D processors. The technology automatically adjusts Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO), temperature and power limits, and voltage settings to enhance gaming performance and help reduce frame-rate drops while maintaining multi-core productivity performance.

The feature aims to provide a balanced experience for gaming and everyday computing workloads on supported processors.

Pricing and Availability in India

The COLORFUL iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 motherboard has been launched in India at a street price of ₹31999+ gst.

About Colorful

Colorful Group (CFG) is a manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, all-in-one PCs, memory and SSDs, industrial servers, computer cases, power supplies, HiFi players, and industrial integration solutions and services. With more than 24 years of experience, the company has established a reputation for delivering quality products to customers across international markets.

For more information, visit www.colorfulgroup.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ColorfulTechIndia/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colorfultechindia
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFCrgPOCH14pVVMMH2Nw-bA

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India
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COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India

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COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India
COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India
COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India
COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India
COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard in India

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