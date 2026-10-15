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Home > Business News > COLORFUL Launches the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard

COLORFUL Launches the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard

COLORFUL Launches the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-15 18:33 IST

All-white flagship overclocking board with iridescent finish, 18+2+2-phase power design and five M.2 slots

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New Delhi [India], October 15: Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, announces the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC, an all-white flagship overclocking motherboard designed for enthusiasts seeking uncompromising performance, advanced tuning capabilities, and distinctive aesthetics. Building on the success of the iGame X870E VULCAN OC launched earlier this year, the new white edition is built for AMD RyzenCOLORFUL Launches the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard processors on the AM5 platform and is specifically adapted for the latest flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D2.

At its core is an 18+2+2-phase 110A DrMOS power design, cooled by a graphics card-inspired heat pipe and fin system and supported by a 10-layer server-grade PCB. Two DDR5 slots support speeds of up to DDR5-8800+ MT/s with Ryzen 9000 processors. Dedicated overclocking controls, including a Debug display, BIOS switch and BCLK adjustment, give experienced users precise control, while a one-click overclocking button makes performance tuning approachable for beginners. The board also supports COLORFUL X3D AI High Frame Rate Mode for optimized gaming performance.

An onboard 268 × 800-pixel iGame Smart LCD displays system information and adds a distinctive touch to the board’s premium look. For storage and connectivity, the board offers five M.2 slots, two of them PCIe 5.0 and three PCIe 4.0, along with two rear USB4 Type-C ports (40Gbps, with 4K display output) and a front USB-C 20Gbps port with 60W charging. This makes it well suited to gamers as well as content creators who work with large media files and need fast external storage.

The all-white design, with a matching white PCB and geometric heatsink, is finished in an iridescent coating that creates subtle, rainbow-like reflections that shift with the viewing angle and lighting, making it a natural centerpiece for white-themed builds.

Sujay Pais, Country Head, Colorful India, said: “For today’s PC lovers, a great build is as much about showing who you are as it is about how fast it runs. The iGame X870E VULCAN W OC matches that idea. It is strong enough to please the toughest users. It is easy enough for people who are just starting out. It has a color that shines in a way that you really have to see to believe. We are happy to offer it in India. We can’t wait to see the builds that our community creates with it.”

The iGame X870E VULCAN W OC will launch at market price of Rs 66999+ GST.

About Colorful

Colorful Group (CFG) is a manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, all-in-one PCs, memory and SSDs, industrial servers, computer cases, power supplies, Hi-Fi players, industrial integration solutions and services, with over 24 years of experience delivering quality products. CFG is an internationally renowned brand, with recognition and awards. For more information, visit https://www.colorfulgroup.com/.

For more information, visit https://www.colorfulgroup.com/ or follow COLORFUL on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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COLORFUL Launches the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard

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COLORFUL Launches the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard
COLORFUL Launches the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard
COLORFUL Launches the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard
COLORFUL Launches the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard
COLORFUL Launches the iGame X870E VULCAN W OC Motherboard

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