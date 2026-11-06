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Home > Business News > COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming

COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming

COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-11-06 15:43 IST

A white-and-orange chassis with a 270° panoramic view, priced at Rs. 190,000 (inclusive of all taxes)

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New Delhi [India], November 6: COLORFUL, a name in graphics cards, motherboards and PC hardware, has launched the MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India. Built around a playful, cat-inspired design, the set is aimed at gamers, PC enthusiasts and custom PC builders who want their setup to be as visually engaging as it is capable.

The MEOW-G features a white-and-orange colour scheme, with themed graphics and design details running through the chassis. Bobi, the MEOW-G mascot, gives the product its own personality and sets it apart from conventional gaming PC designs.

At the centre of the design is a 270° panoramic viewing layout that puts the internal components on display. This suits builders who see the PC as a visual centrepiece, whether in a themed build or a personalised gaming setup. The set supports Micro-ATX motherboards, making it a fit for compact, space-conscious builds. Its internal layout also makes component arrangement and compatibility easier to plan, which should help first-time builders as well as seasoned enthusiasts.

For cooling, the MEOW-G supports a multi-position fan layout covering the top, rear, side and bottom of the chassis. A dedicated front I/O panel keeps peripherals and accessories within easy reach.

The launch comes alongside a change in COLORFUL India’s leadership team, with Dinesh Kumar appointed as the company’s new Country Head, Colorful India.

Commenting on the launch, Dinesh Kumar, Country Head, Colorful India, said: “PC builders today want a setup that reflects their personality as much as their performance needs. The MEOW-G Gaming PC Set brings together a distinctive, playful design and the practical features builders look for, from panoramic visibility to flexible cooling and component support. We are confident it will appeal to gamers and custom builders across India who want their PC to stand out.”

Key Specifications: White-and-orange, cat-inspired design | 270° panoramic view | Micro-ATX support | Multi-position fan layout (top, rear, side, bottom) | Front I/O: USB 3.0 x1, USB 2.0 x2, HD Audio | 5 PCIe slots | Case dimensions: 425 x 216 x 449 mm | Package dimensions: 490 x 272 x 490 mm

Pricing and Availability: The COLORFUL MEOW-G Gaming PC Set is available in India at Rs. 190,000 (inclusive of all taxes) and comes with warranty and after-sales support. StudBudPC (https://studbudpc.com/) is the sole seller of the MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India.

About Colorful

Colorful Group (CFG) is a manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, all-in-one PCs, memory and SSDs, industrial servers, computer cases, power supplies, Hi-Fi players, industrial integration solutions and services, with over 24 years of experience delivering quality products. CFG is an internationally renowned brand, with recognition and awards. For more information, visit https://www.colorfulgroup.com/.

For more information, visit https://www.colorfulgroup.com/ or follow COLORFUL on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming
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COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming

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COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming

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COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming
COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming
COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming
COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming
COLORFUL Unveils MEOW-G Gaming PC Set in India: Where Cat-Inspired Style Meets Panoramic Gaming

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