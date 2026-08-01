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Home > Business News > Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut: 19-kg Cylinder Cheaper by Over Rs 200; Check New Rates in Delhi, Kolkata

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut: 19-kg Cylinder Cheaper by Over Rs 200; Check New Rates in Delhi, Kolkata

The government has cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata, offering relief to businesses. Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, while the Centre says fuel supplies are stable despite the West Asia crisis.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced by over Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata. Photo: Canva
Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced by over Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 08:17 IST

The central government on Saturday reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by more than Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata, bringing relief to restaurants, hotels and other businesses after months where prices were sharply up, mostly due to the Iran war and the still ongoing West Asia crisis. As per the latest update, the cost of that 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is now lower by Rs 202 in Delhi and by Rs 209 in Kolkata. These revised prices started right away, so it is effective immediately. 

New Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Announced 

After the price cut, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,728 in Delhi and Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata.
The price reduction is only for commercial LPG cylinders used by businesses. There is no change in the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder supplied to households. 
This is the second consecutive cut in commercial LPG prices after a similar reduction in July, offering relief after months of sharp hikes linked to the Iran war and the wider West Asia crisis.

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Government Reviews Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Crisis 

The price cut comes just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired, a nearly two-hour meeting with senior ministers and top officials to check India’s readiness in the midst of the escalating conflict in West Asia.  

As per sources, all ministries shared brief updates on the steps taken to deal with the situation, and the government also looked at the country’s fuel supply. Officials said there is no shortage of LPG , petrol or diesel in India even though geopolitical tensions are still ongoing. 

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Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut: 19-kg Cylinder Cheaper by Over Rs 200; Check New Rates in Delhi, Kolkata
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Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut: 19-kg Cylinder Cheaper by Over Rs 200; Check New Rates in Delhi, Kolkata

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Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut: 19-kg Cylinder Cheaper by Over Rs 200; Check New Rates in Delhi, Kolkata
Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut: 19-kg Cylinder Cheaper by Over Rs 200; Check New Rates in Delhi, Kolkata
Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut: 19-kg Cylinder Cheaper by Over Rs 200; Check New Rates in Delhi, Kolkata
Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Cut: 19-kg Cylinder Cheaper by Over Rs 200; Check New Rates in Delhi, Kolkata

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