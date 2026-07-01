Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Prices Cut From July 1: Check New Rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata

Gas Cylinder Rate: Commercial LPG cylinders have become cheaper from July 1 which is giving some relief to hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that use 19 kg gas cylinders. Oil marketing companies have brought down the prices by as much as ₹183.50 in a few cities, and this is being treated as the first cut in commercial LPG rates for 2026. At the same time, the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder is still unchanged. Here’s the latest snapshot of city-wise rates, plus the reason commercial LPG prices have slid down.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Increased

Oil marketing companies have cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹183.50, and the fresh gas cylinder revised rates are set to start from today on July 1, 2026. After this decrease, a commercial cylinder is now priced at ₹2,078.50 in Delhi, ₹2,208 in Kolkata, ₹2,031 in Mumbai, and ₹2,246.50 in Chennai.

This cut is expected to give businesses, like hotels, restaurants, and other places that run on these cylinders day in and day out for their basic cooking requirements, more-than-usual relief. Meanwhile there is no change in the rates of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, so household consumers across the country get a bit of breathing space.

Commercial Gas Cylinder New Rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata

City Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) Commercial LPG (19 kg) New Delhi ₹942.00 ₹2,930.00 Mumbai ₹941.50 ₹2,885.50 Gurgaon ₹950.50 ₹2,947.50 Bangalore ₹944.50 ₹3,021.00 Bhubaneswar ₹968.00 ₹3,114.50 Chandigarh ₹951.50 ₹2,954.50 Patna ₹1,031.50 ₹3,227.00 Thiruvananthapuram ₹951.00 ₹2,971.50

Why Commercial LPG Prices Decreased?

The revision follows a decline in global crude oil prices after the United States and Iran agreed to extend their ceasefire by 60 days, easing tensions in the region.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the price hike affects only commercial LPG cylinders, and these account for less than 10% of the country’s overall LPG usage.

As the ministry explained, this increase comes from a sudden jump in global LPG rates, because the Saudi Contract Price went up 44%, from $542 per metric tonne in March to $780 in April, since a big part of global LPG supplies is being disrupted around the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, the cost of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder still stays at ₹913, while PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries will keep receiving cylinders at ₹613.

The ministry also added that oil marketing firms are taking a hit of roughly ₹380 on each domestic LPG cylinder, and the total losses may reach around ₹40,484 crore by the end of May.

Oil marketing companies have raised the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹195.50, and the fresh gas cylinder revised rates are set to start from today on July 1, 2026. After this increase, a commercial cylinder is now priced at ₹2,078.50 in Delhi, ₹2,208 in Kolkata, ₹2,031 in Mumbai, and ₹2,246.50 in Chennai.

Also Read: https://www.newsx.com/business/lpg-prices-today-june-12-domestic-and-commercial-cylinder-rates-remain-unchanged-check-latest-rates-across-major-cities-233435/