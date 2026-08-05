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Home > Business News > Commercial Real Estate Veteran Ajay Malik Joins Ofis Square as CBO

Commercial Real Estate Veteran Ajay Malik Joins Ofis Square as CBO

Commercial Real Estate Veteran Ajay Malik Joins Ofis Square as CBO

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-06 14:27 IST

Ajay Malik will spearhead the company’s managed office and enterprise sales vertical, strengthening Ofis Square’s growth ambitions in the evolving workspace sector

Noida [Uttar Pradesh], August 05: Ofis Square, a leading provider of premium flexible and managed workspace solutions, has announced the appointment of Ajay Malik as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). With nearly two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Ajay will lead the company’s managed office and enterprise sales vertical and play a strategic role in accelerating business growth and strengthening Ofis Square’s presence in the evolving workspace ecosystem.

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Ajay brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the commercial real estate landscape, with expertise spanning enterprise leasing, business development, client relationship management, commercial transactions and strategic growth. Over the course of his career, he has worked across multiple facets of the commercial real estate sector and has developed strong insights into the evolving workspace requirements of corporates, enterprises and growing businesses.

In his role as Chief Business Officer, Ajay will be responsible for driving the growth of Ofis Square’s managed office portfolio, strengthening enterprise partnerships and expanding the company’s presence across key business markets. He will work closely with the leadership team to build scalable business strategies, enhance client engagement and support the company’s long-term growth plans.

The appointment comes at a time when organisations are increasingly seeking flexible, customised and professionally managed workspaces that offer operational efficiency while supporting changing business requirements. With his extensive experience in commercial real estate, Ajay is expected to contribute valuable market expertise and strategic leadership as Ofis Square continues to expand its managed office offerings for enterprises.

Commenting on his appointment, Ajay Malik, Chief Business Officer, Ofis Square, said:

“The commercial real estate and workspace sectors are undergoing a significant transformation, with enterprises increasingly looking for flexible, scalable and experience-led workplace solutions. Ofis Square has built a strong foundation through its client-centric approach and focus on creating high-quality work environments. I am excited to join the organisation and look forward to strengthening the managed office and enterprise sales vertical while contributing to the company’s next phase of growth.”

Commenting on the appointment, Gaurav Raj Mittal, Co- Founder & CEO at Ofis Square said: “We are delighted to welcome Ajay Malik to the Ofis Square leadership team. His extensive experience in commercial real estate, strong understanding of enterprise requirements and proven business acumen will be valuable as we strengthen our managed office and enterprise sales vertical. Ajay’s appointment reflects our commitment to building a strong leadership team and further accelerating our growth in the managed workspace segment.”

Ofis Square offers flexible workspace solutions, including managed offices, coworking spaces and virtual office solutions, designed to support the evolving requirements of startups, growing businesses and large enterprises. The company’s managed office solutions offer customised workspaces supported by end-to-end services, enabling organisations to focus on their core business operations while benefiting from flexible and scalable workplace infrastructure.

With Ajay’s appointment, Ofis Square aims to further strengthen its enterprise-focused business strategy and build deeper relationships with organisations seeking customised, future-ready and professionally managed office solutions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Commercial Real Estate Veteran Ajay Malik Joins Ofis Square as CBO
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Commercial Real Estate Veteran Ajay Malik Joins Ofis Square as CBO

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Commercial Real Estate Veteran Ajay Malik Joins Ofis Square as CBO
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Commercial Real Estate Veteran Ajay Malik Joins Ofis Square as CBO
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