Hitting back at the NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar for blaming former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan’s policies on the Non-Performing Assets (NPA) for the slowdown in country’s economy, the Congress has dubbed Kumar’s remarks as ‘obnoxious and laughable’. Earlier on Monday, while defending Modi government’s demonetisation policy, Rajiv Kumar targeted Rajan saying it is his policies on NPAs that have badly affected the economy. He also targeted former finance minister P Chidambaram and former PM Manmohan Singh for supporting the allegations that demonetisation has declined the economic growth.

In a scathing attack at Rajiv Kumar, Congress MP Rajeev Gowda said that the remarks have no credibility or factual basis. He said that Kumar has tried to pass the buck and blame on Rajan which is an absolute mistake. While praising Raghuram Rajan’s efforts for cleaning up the banking system, Gowda said that it was Rajan who identified the NPAs and somewhere identifying the NPAs was required for a better and feasible banking system. While hitting at BJP, Gowda said that the ruling government has done a horrible job in not acting early and strong enough.

Besides Gowda, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked Kumar for his views and termed them as “obnoxious and laughable”. He said that it is called the blame game and shifting of the goal post. Comparing the values of NPAs during the UPA and NDA’s term, he said NPAs were only Rs 2,83,000 crore which were controllable but after 4 years i.e. when BJP is in power, the NPAs are touching Rs 12 lakh crore. He also blamed Modi’s demonetisation move in the dropping of GDP by 1.5%, through which the country lost around Rs 25,000 crore.

Hitting at PM Modi over the issue of falling currency and declining economy, he said only a handful industrialist friends of Modi ji is prospering and every other business is shutting down.

