Cordelia Cruises Commences Two-Ship Operations With Sky In Mumbai And Empress In Kochi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Cordelia Cruises has entered a new phase of growth in India, with Cordelia Sky now sailing from Mumbai and Cordelia Empress beginning her season from Kochi, marking the first time the cruise line is operating two ships from two Indian homeports simultaneously. The expansion increases Cordelia Cruises’ deployed capacity and broadens its domestic and international itinerary network, with weekend sailings, Goa and Lakshadweep cruises, and international itineraries to the Maldives and Sri Lanka now operating across Mumbai and Kochi.

The scale of Cordelia Cruises’ expanded operations was visible in Mumbai on 23rd October, when Cordelia Sky and Cordelia Empress were both handled at the port on the same day. Across the two ships, nearly 6,000 guests embarked and disembarked. Cordelia Sky departed Mumbai on her inaugural guest sailing, while Cordelia Empress commenced her onward journey towards her new homeport in Kochi.

The milestone was captured at sea as Cordelia Sky and Cordelia Empress sailed together off India’s western coast before continuing on their respective journeys. The image of both ships sailing side by side marks a defining moment in Cordelia Cruises’ evolution from a single-ship operation to a two-ship fleet operating across Mumbai and Kochi.

Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO, Cordelia Cruises, said: “Seeing Cordelia Sky and Cordelia Empress sailing together was a very special moment for all of us. Five years ago, we began with a vision to make cruising a holiday choice for more Indians. Today, we have two ships sailing from two homeports, giving our guests more destinations, more itineraries and more ways to experience a holiday at sea. Mumbai has been central to our journey from the beginning, and adding Kochi as a homeport allows us to take cruising closer to many more travellers across India.”

More Choice from Mumbai

Cordelia Sky, the newest addition to the Cordelia Cruises fleet, is now sailing from Mumbai following its inaugural guest sailing on 23 October 2026. Cordelia Sky will offer a mix of short and longer itineraries from Mumbai, including 2 and 3 night weekend cruises, 4-night Lakshadweep cruises and 5-night itineraries combining destinations including Goa and Lakshadweep.

Cordelia Sky accommodates 2,280 guests at full occupancy across 1,002 staterooms, including 245 Mini Suites, 11 Penthouse Suites and four Chairman’s Suites. The ship also brings together new dining concepts, large-scale production shows, live entertainment, sport, wellness and open-air experiences across the day and into the evening.

A New Homeport in Kochi

Cordelia Empress has begun sailing from Kochi, adding another homeport to Cordelia Cruises’ India network and opening up new cruise options for travellers from South India. The Kochi programme includes 2-night weekend sailings, 3-night and 4-night Lakshadweep cruises, as well as a 5-night international itinerary connecting Kochi with Malé, Maldives and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The season also expands Cordelia’s presence in Lakshadweep, with sailings giving guests access to Kavaratti and Minicoy, creating a wider range of short and longer cruise holidays from India’s west and south-west coasts.

A Fleet Moment for Cordelia Cruises

The start of the two-ship operation follows a series of milestones for Cordelia Sky in Mumbai, including its arrival in India, the Cordelia Sky Cruise Premiere and its first guest sailing. Ahead of the inaugural sailing, guests, officers and crew also came together for the Cordelia Sky Welcome Ceremony, where the ship and everyone who will sail aboard her were collectively blessed in a celebration on the pool deck.

The ceremony brought together Indian tradition with a contemporary celebration at sea, marking the beginning of Cordelia Sky’s journey with guests.

With Cordelia Sky in Mumbai and Cordelia Empress in Kochi, Cordelia Cruises can now offer a wider mix of cruise holidays across different durations, destinations and departure ports, from a weekend at sea to Lakshadweep, Goa and international journeys.

Since commencing operations in 2021, Cordelia Cruises has welcomed more than 800,000 guests, helping broaden cruising as a holiday choice for Indian travellers. The fleet is set to expand further with Cordelia Sun scheduled to join in 2027, continuing Cordelia Cruises’ plans to grow cruise capacity, destination choice and access to cruise holidays from India.

About Cordelia Cruises

Cordelia Cruises is India’s premium cruise line, designed for the way Indians love to travel, celebrate and explore. With a vision to make cruising a preferred holiday choice in India, Cordelia Cruises offers journeys across domestic and international destinations, combining Indian hospitality with world-class service and onboard experiences.

About Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited

Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited is India’s leading cruise company and operates Cordelia Cruises. The Company offers cruise holidays across domestic and international destinations, with an integrated onboard proposition spanning accommodation, dining, entertainment, wellness, gaming, retail, MICE, weddings and group travel. Since commencing operations, more than 8 lakh guests have sailed with Cordelia Cruises across its domestic and international itineraries, reflecting the growing adoption of cruise holidays among Indian travellers.

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