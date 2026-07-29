Could Your Neighbourhood Be India’s Next Retail Hotspot? KIRI 2026 Has Some Surprises

The retail landscape of India is changing fast and so is the map of the biggest shopping destinations in the country. While Delhi and Bengaluru continue to dominate, the latest Kearney India Retail Index (KIRI) 2026 indicates that retailers are increasingly looking beyond traditional shopping hubs to identify neighbourhoods where demand is growing faster than organised retail supply.

India’s retail market is now worth about Rs 95 lakh crore and growing at almost 9% per year, the report says. This transformation is being driven by rising disposable incomes, rising per capita consumption, wider adoption of digital payments, e-commerce and the rapid growth of quick commerce.

The numbers bear this out. UPI transactions crossed 228 billion in 2025. The quick commerce sector has evolved into a Rs 64,000 crore market backed by over 2,500 dark stores. Retailers are thinking about where they should expand next as shopping habits evolve.

For KIRI 2026 , we surveyed 880 cities and over 8,000 urban postal codes, the first time a list like this has been able to identify opportunities at the neighbourhood level and not just at the city level, as in previous editions. The report contends that retail expansion today is not about a new city but the right locality within that city.

The timing is important. As organised retail grows, many brands are struggling to find the right place for their stores. “Poor location selection led to 10-15% of store closures for certain pan-India retailers in FY25, indicating the need for decisions based on data, not gut, in expansion plans,” Kearney said.

Top Retail Cities of India

Backed by its enormous consumer base, high disposable incomes and structured retail infrastructure, Delhi has retained its top position in the KIRI 2026 ranking and all subsequent reports.

Bengaluru has also held its ground to be placed second, spurred by tech sector expansion and an increase in digitally savvy and prosperous households to fuel consumption.

Hyderabad emerged as a winner among the top metros and claimed the second spot to gain from the city’s rising tech and AI ecosystem, infra development, premium housing boom, and consistent private investment growth for organised retail consumption growth.

Mumbai stands in fourth place as it forms a significant retail sector of the country.

But given Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane cater to various consumer tastes, the report mentions that these regions have been assessed independently.

Chennai came fifth, as it was boosted by its consistent economic growth rate, demand for goods and its structured retail network.

Pune climbed to sixth place. The city is becoming increasingly attractive for retailers with continued office expansion; residential growth across Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Wagholi; improving digital payments adoption; and a stronger, organised retail presence.

Kolkata took the seventh place, with the advantage of a large population base and a retail network, whereas Ahmedabad stood eighth with its consistent economic progress and increased customer spending patterns.

Gurgaon held the ninth position, attributable to the prevalence of high-earning families, corporates and escalating spending for luxury lifestyle brands in the city.

Jaipur featured in the top 10, emerging as one of the fastest-growing organised retail markets outside India’s top metros, driven by better consumer demand and expanding retail infrastructure.

More Than Just City Rankings

One of the biggest findings in KIRI 2026 is that future retail growth will come increasingly from neighbourhoods rather than brand new cities.

The report pegs 11% of urban PIN codes or about 900 locations as “growth hotspots” with high consumer demand but relatively low organised retail supply. Interestingly, many of these are in India’s largest metros, signalling that even mature retail markets have pockets which are underserved.

Kearney has also identified emerging ‘hidden gem’ cities such as Mohali, Palakkad, Tirupati, Shivamogga and Bathinda, where improving infrastructure, industrial investments and rising household incomes are creating favourable conditions for organised retail expansion.

The lesson for retail is clear. Instead of opening stores in already crowded shopping districts, brands are increasingly turning to hyperlocal data on consumer behaviour, purchasing power, rental costs and digital adoption to decide where and what to open.