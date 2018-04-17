ATMs across the country are running out of cash that has created big problems. The no cash complaints are coming from various states including Delhi, Noida, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. People have also tweeted photo of long queues outside some working ATMs. while government has said that the problem will be resolved in next 3 days.

People across the country are facing problems to take out cash from the ATMs. As per reports, most of the ATMs are running out of cash that has created big problems for the people. The no cash complaints are coming from various regions including Delhi, Noida, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Many problems have occurred due to lack of currency. People have also tweeted the photos of long queues outside some working ATMs.

People of Vadodara reportedly said, ‘Most of the ATMs were out of service, could only withdraw Rs 10,000 from one working ATM that also after spending a lot of time in the queue.’ ‘We do not know what or where the problem is but the common man is facing difficulty as the ATM kiosks are not dispensing cash. We have visited 5-6 ATMs since morning. We need to pay for the admission of children and purchase groceries and vegetables,’ said a common man from Varanasi.

In the meantime, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said there was adequate currency in circulation and there was no reason to panic. He said it would be resolved soon.

Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly: FM Arun Jaitley (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kJYijROv0V — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

Slamming government on this sensitive issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the Narendra Modi led government has destroyed the banking system. Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore and Prime Minister didn’t utter a word. We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched 500-1000 rupee notes from our pockets and put in Nirav Modi’s pocket.

Modi Ji has destroyed the banking system. Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore & PM didn't utter a word. We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched 500-1000 rupee notes from our pockets & put in Nirav Modi's pocket: Rahul Gandhi on Cash crunch pic.twitter.com/5vsKsBHxr0 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar Sinha Said that this is a temporary situation which is mainly due to geographical factors. There is one solution for it that a proper cash management should be maintained.

Yes this is a temporary situation which is mainly due to geographical factors. There is one solution for it that a proper cash management system be maintained: Rajnish Kumar Sinha, SBI Chairman to ANI on cash crunch pic.twitter.com/GEDhwb96UU — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

People in Varanasi say, 'We do not know what or where the problem is but the common man is facing difficulty as the ATM Kiosks are not dispensing cash. We have visited 5-6 ATMs since morning. We need to pay for the admission of children and purchase groceries & vegetables'. pic.twitter.com/8eSGXU0NtU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2018

Telangana: People in Hyderabad say, 'We have been unable to withdraw cash from ATMs as the kiosks (ATM Kiosk), in several parts of the city, have run out of cash. We have visited several ATMs since yesterday but it is the situation everywhere'. pic.twitter.com/wRMS3jgjyP — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

Taking cognizance to the cash shortage issue Finance Minister Arun Jaitley posted a tweet saying the government has reviewed the currency situation in the country. Overall there is more than the adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly.

Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 17, 2018

People in Delhi say ‘We are facing the cash crunch. Most of the ATMs are not dispensing cash, the ones which are dispensing, have only Rs 500 notes. We are facing difficulty, don’t know what to do’. Mos Finance SP Shukla said that government is aware of the issue and steady steps are taken by the Government. Reserve bank has already formed the committee to transfer currency from one state to other.

We've cash currency of Rs1,25,000 cr right now. There is one problem that some states have less currency&others have more.Govt has formed state-wise committee & RBI also formed committee to transfer currency from one state to other. It'll be done in 3 days: SP Shukla, Mos Finance pic.twitter.com/Xm4b4NhMqu — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

Mos Finance SP Shukla said that the Reserve Bank has formed a committee to transfer currency from one state to other. The problem will be resolved within next 3 day. while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh accepted the cash crises in state and the situation will normal soon.

Chhattisgarh, like many other states, has been affected by a cash crunch. The situation will be resolved as soon as possible: Chief Minister Raman Singh pic.twitter.com/osQhdTCfYG — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

ALSO READ: CBI arrests ex-UCO Bank Chairman in scam worth Rs 621 crore

ALSO READ: India joins China and 4 other countries on US treasury currency list

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App