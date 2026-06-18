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Home > Business News > Crisil Flags Pressure On CAD As Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated; Current Account Deficit Set To Rise To 2.2% Of GDP Amid Surging Oil Prices

Crisil Flags Pressure On CAD As Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated; Current Account Deficit Set To Rise To 2.2% Of GDP Amid Surging Oil Prices

India’s current account deficit is projected to rise to 2.2% of GDP from 0.6%, driven by higher Brent crude prices expected at USD 90–95 per barrel, according to Crisil. The report highlights widening trade deficit, rising oil import costs, and external sector pressures.

Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated: Crisil
Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated: Crisil

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-18 15:52 IST

India’s CAD Likely to Rise to 2.2% of GDP Amid Higher Oil Prices: Crisil: India’s current account deficit (CAD) is projected to widen sharply to 2.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the ongoing fiscal year, up from just 0.6 per cent in fiscal 2026, largely driven by elevated crude oil prices and a widening trade imbalance, according to Crisil. The rating agency expects Brent crude to average USD 90–95 per barrel this fiscal, nearly 32 per cent higher than last year, which is likely to increase pressure on India’s external balances.

Merchandise Trade Deficit Widens in May

India’s merchandise trade deficit rose to USD 28.2 billion in May 2026, compared with USD 22.6 billion in the same month last year, reflecting a faster rise in imports relative to exports. Exports, however, continued to show strong momentum, rising 18 per cent year-on-year to USD 45.2 billion in May, compared with a 13.8 per cent increase to USD 43.6 billion in April.

The expansion in the trade deficit comes despite healthy export performance, indicating that import growth—particularly oil-related imports—remains a key pressure point for the economy. Crisil noted that global commodity price movements, especially in energy markets, are playing a significant role in shaping India’s external account dynamics.

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Petroleum And Core Exports Show Diverging Trends

Petroleum exports surged 54.9 per cent year-on-year, compared with 34.6 per cent in the previous period, while core exports grew 12.3 per cent to USD 34.2 billion, up from 10.4 per cent or USD 31.6 billion earlier. According to Crisil, the sharp jump in petroleum exports was largely due to a statistical low base and a steep rise in Brent crude prices, which increased 66.2 per cent year-on-year in May.

However, on a sequential basis, petroleum exports declined to USD 8.4 billion in May from USD 9.6 billion in April. This fall was attributed to easing crude prices on a month-on-month basis after a strong surge in earlier months, which was partly driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

High Oil Prices Expected To Keep CAD Under Pressure

Crisil highlighted that Brent crude averaged USD 107.1 per barrel in May, down 8.7 per cent compared with April, but still elevated on a year-on-year basis. The agency expects oil prices to remain structurally high, averaging USD 90–95 per barrel this fiscal year, which would significantly weigh on India’s external account.

“Oil remains the biggest source of the goods trade deficit, accounting for around 36 per cent in fiscal 2026,” Crisil said, adding that sustained high energy prices could further strain the CAD. Even though geopolitical tensions in West Asia are expected to ease, Crisil cautioned that energy markets may take several months to normalise fully.

It also noted that global trade disruptions are likely to persist, adding further uncertainty for goods exports. Against this backdrop, Crisil Intelligence expects India’s current account deficit to rise significantly to 2.2 per cent of GDP in the current fiscal year, up from 0.6 per cent in fiscal 2026, reflecting the combined impact of higher oil prices and persistent external sector pressures.

Disclaimer: This article has been syndicated from ANI (Asian News International) and has been republished in its original form.

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Crisil Flags Pressure On CAD As Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated; Current Account Deficit Set To Rise To 2.2% Of GDP Amid Surging Oil Prices
Tags: Brent crude priceCrisil reportfiscal 2026 India economyglobal crude oil pricesIndia CADindia economy newsIndia exports dataIndia external sectorIndia GDP CAD ratioIndia import export dataIndia trade deficit May 2026oil price impact India economypetroleum exports IndiaWest Asia oil prices impact

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Crisil Flags Pressure On CAD As Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated; Current Account Deficit Set To Rise To 2.2% Of GDP Amid Surging Oil Prices

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Crisil Flags Pressure On CAD As Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated; Current Account Deficit Set To Rise To 2.2% Of GDP Amid Surging Oil Prices
Crisil Flags Pressure On CAD As Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated; Current Account Deficit Set To Rise To 2.2% Of GDP Amid Surging Oil Prices
Crisil Flags Pressure On CAD As Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated; Current Account Deficit Set To Rise To 2.2% Of GDP Amid Surging Oil Prices
Crisil Flags Pressure On CAD As Brent Oil Expected To Stay Elevated; Current Account Deficit Set To Rise To 2.2% Of GDP Amid Surging Oil Prices

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