Cyient Launches Semiconductor Subsidiary To Innovate In Global Market

Cyient Semiconductors is poised to drive innovation and growth in the global semiconductor market, supporting both domestic and international clients with high-value solutions.

Engineering and technology company Cyient has launched a fully-owned semiconductor subsidiary, Cyient Semiconductors. The new unit aims to innovate and excel in the global semiconductor market. With over 25 years of experience in semiconductor design, Cyient Semiconductors will focus on scaling Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) turnkey solutions for its customers.

Focus on ASIC Turnkey Solutions

Cyient Semiconductors builds on Cyient’s extensive expertise in semiconductor design. The company has been delivering comprehensive ASIC turnkey solutions across various sectors, including industrial, data center applications, automotive, and medical. This new venture aims to further expand these services.

The company has a global presence with teams in India, the US, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Taiwan. This international footprint will support its mission to enhance semiconductor capabilities worldwide.

Cyient Supporting India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

It’s new subsidiary aligns with India’s national agenda to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem. Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Cyient, said, “Our vision is to align Cyient’s semiconductor capabilities with the national agenda set by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, aiming to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With the growing demand for high-performance semiconductor solutions, Cyient Semiconductors is positioning itself to play a key role. It will provide end-to-end ASIC turnkey and IC design services, contributing to India’s journey towards self-reliance in the semiconductor industry.

Cyient Appoints New CEO

Suman Narayan has been appointed CEO of the company. Narayan highlighted the market potential, stating, “India is on the cusp of a semiconductor revolution, and Cyient is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

Tapping into a Growing Market

The semiconductor market is valued at approximately USD 600 billion and is expected to reach USD 2 trillion by 2032. Cyient aims to tap into this high-growth opportunity by focusing on fabless semiconductor solutions and meeting the increasing demand for specialized semiconductor expertise.

Cyient Semiconductors is poised to drive innovation and growth in the global semiconductor market, supporting both domestic and international clients with high-value solutions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘Serious Injustice’, Rahul Gandhi Writes To President Droupadi Murmu Over The Termination Of Teachers In West Bengal