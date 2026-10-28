DA Hike Announcement: Centre Approves 3% Increase in Dearness Allowance, Allocates Rs 10,016 Crore – Who Will Benefit and How Much?

The Union Cabinet has cleared the hike on Wednesday, just before Diwali. DA for central government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners go up from 60 percent to 63 percent of basic pay or pension, backdated to July 1.

A Wait That Ended On Cabinet Day

For weeks, central government employees had been refreshing the same news pages. An earlier Cabinet meeting in October had passed without the decision they expected. Then came October 28, the day of the next scheduled meeting, and hopes of a Diwali announcement.

On Wednesday, the wait ended. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a 3 percentage point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners.

What Has Been Approved

The rate rises from 60 percent to 63 percent of basic pay or pension. The change will be effective retrospectively from July 1, 2026. The government has set aside ₹10,016 crore for the combined DA and DR increase.

Around 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit.

What It Means For Your Salary

The gain depends on the basic pay. Since DA is a percentage of basic salary, a three point rise means an extra 3 percent of basic pay each month. The following figures are calculations based on the 63 percent rate:

Basic Salary Monthly DA at 60% Monthly DA at 63% Extra Per Month ₹18,000 ₹10,800 ₹11,340 ₹540 ₹25,000 ₹15,000 ₹15,750 ₹750 ₹35,400 ₹21,240 ₹22,302 ₹1,062 ₹44,900 ₹26,940 ₹28,287 ₹1,347

An employee with a basic salary of ₹44,900, for instance, would receive ₹1,347 more a month than before.

Will There Be Arrears?

Because the hike applies from July 1, 2026, and is being approved now, employees can expect arrears for the months since then. This would be the difference between the allowance paid at the old rate and the amount due at the new rate. The payment schedule and the exact amounts will depend on the formal government order, and those details have not been shared yet.

Dearness Relief For Pensioners

Pensioners, who receive Dearness Relief (DR) instead of DA, get the same 3 point increase, taking their relief to 63 percent of basic pension. The increase is meant to help offset the effect of rising prices on fixed incomes.

Employees On Older Pay Scales

The Cabinet also raised the rates for those on the 6th Central Pay Commission pay scales. For these employees and pensioners, DA and DR go up by 7 percentage points, from 262 percent to 269 percent of basic pay and pension, effective from July. The Department of Public Enterprises has also revised Industrial Dearness Allowance rates for executives and non unionised supervisors in Central Public Sector Enterprises, effective October.

How Does The Earlier Hike Compare?

The earlier instalment, approved in April, raised DA by 2 percentage points from 58 percent, effective January 1, 2026. That decision cost the exchequer ₹6,791.24 crore a year. The new increase is larger, and the allocation of ₹10,016 crore reflects that.

What Comes Next

With approval in hand, attention will turn to the official order from the finance ministry. It is expected to set out how the new rate will appear in salaries and pensions, and when the arrears will be paid. Employees will be watching for the November salary slip, while pensioners will wait for their next credit. The next revision, due from January 2027, will be the one to look out for after this.

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