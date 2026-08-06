Why Dabur Has Moved Delhi High Court Against FSSAI Order And What Is The Row Over 100% Pure Claims

Consumer goods giant Dabur India Limited has approached the Delhi High Court following a prohibition order issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The food safety regulator instructed Dabur to immediately halt the sale of products carrying absolute purity claims—such as “100% Pure”, “100% Natural”, and “100% Organic”—alleging that such branding violates food safety laws. The matter was listed for an urgent hearing before a High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

What Is the Dabur India Case?

The dispute began after the FSSAI issued a notice directing Dabur to discontinue absolute marketing claims, deeming them ambiguous, unverifiable, and potentially misleading to consumers under the Food Safety and Standards Advertising and Claims Regulations of 2018. The regulator’s action spans a broad range of Dabur food products, including honey, organic honey, cow ghee, Himalayan organic apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, tender coconut water, and Hommade coconut milk.

This enforcement action highlights several key regulatory violations flagged by the authority. Specifically, FSSAI noted that claiming “100% Purity” on products like Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk is not legally permissible for compound food items. Additionally, products such as Dabur Organic Honey and Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar were found displaying the official “Jaivik Bharat” organic logo without valid online organic verification or FSSAI endorsement. This move forms part of a broader regulatory crackdown, similar to recent directives requiring beverage manufacturers to remove “100% Fruit Juice” labels from reconstituted juices, where added water and concentrates render absolute claims inaccurate.

Dabur’s Position and Response

Following the order, Dabur India issued official disclosures to the BSE and NSE to clarify its position. The company stated that it has already initiated the transition of its product labels, website content, and advertisements to phase out “100%” claims in compliance with FSSAI observations. However, Dabur reaffirmed that it stands firmly behind the quality and purity of its portfolio, asserting that its marketing claims comply with industry standards and are not intended to deceive consumers. Dabur further assured investors that the regulatory directive would have minimal long-term impact on its overall business operations or financial performance, as the dispute remains strictly confined to specific packaging labels under review.

Also Read: Why Did Bombay High Court Overturn Tarun Tejpal’s Acquittal? What The Case is All About?