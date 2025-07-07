Dabur Share Surges Up to 4% Following Q1 Business Update

Dabur India’s share price rallied over 4 per cent today in early trade after the company announced its business update for the first quarter of FY26. The shares opened at 500 and went upto 515 during intraday trading.

However, the FMCG company cautioned that its operating profit may not grow in line with its revenue this quarter, primarily due to weak performance in its juice segment. The juice segment is driven by the Real packaged juice line which alone contributed 17% to Dabur’s total revenue in FY25

“On account of decline in beverages, Dabur’s consolidated revenue is expected to grow in low-single digits. Consolidated operating profit growth is expected to marginally lag revenue growth,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company noted that revenue could be affected by unseasonal rainfall and a shorter summer season.

“The Beverage portfolio was impacted during the quarter due to unseasonal rains and short summer. However, Activ Juices and Activ Coconut water saw good momentum with growth expected in mid-teens. The company is planning to focus on the Activ portfolio going forward to capture the consumer trends and reduce the seasonality of our juices portfolio,” mentioned in the filing dated June 30.

Dabur Share Price Today

As of 11:38 AM, the share price is at Rs 515. It opened at Rs 500 and touched a high of Rs 516 and a low of Rs 497. The company has a market capitalization of Rs. 91,744 Cr.

About Dabur:

Dabur, a fast-moving consumer goods company (FMCG), owns brands like Real Juice, Dabur Honey, Vatika hair oil, and Dabur Red toothpaste. Founded in 1884 by the Burman family, the 138-year-old Ayurvedic company began as a maker of Ayurvedic medicines. Starting from modest origins in the narrow lanes of Calcutta, Dabur India Ltd has grown into a global consumer goods company, boasting the world’s largest portfolio of herbal and natural products, according to its website.

