Daily, Weekly Or Monthly SIP: Which One Really Creates More Wealth Over Long Term?

Many mutual fund investors think that investing on a daily basis through SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) should give better returns than investing once in a month. Simple logic. The more you invest, the more price points you buy units at, and the better your returns should be over time.

But does investing more often actually make you richer?

The numbers suggest that the answer is not so simple. While daily SIPs do give you exposure to more market moves, the difference in creating wealth in the long run, compared to weekly or monthly SIPs, is often negligible. What matters far more is how long you stay invested and whether you continue investing consistently.

A Simple Illustration

Say you want to invest ₹30,000 per month for the next 30 years.

You can choose from three options:

Daily SIP: Invest about ₹1,000 every trading day.

Weekly SIP: Invest approximately Rs 7,500 per week.

Monthly SIP: ₹30,000 at a time once a month.

Now let’s say your mutual fund gives you an average annual return of 12% over the long term.

The final corpus from all three approaches would be very similar because the total amount invested every month remains the same. The actual amount will vary a little with market movements and when you make your investments but the difference is usually too small to have a material impact on wealth creation over the long term.

In other words, simply splitting ₹30,000 into smaller instalments instead of investing it all at once each month does not automatically lead to significantly higher returns over the long term.

Why Daily SIP Doesn’t Automatically Mean Higher Returns

Many investors think that buying units of mutual funds on every trading day should fetch better returns as the purchases are spread over a wider range of market prices.

The theory is correct, in some respects. Daily SIPs do catch more price points compared to monthly investments. Investors tend to buy more units when markets are down and fewer when markets are up, especially during volatile periods.

But over long investment horizons these small differences tend to disappear.

Ultimately wealth creation is a function of overall market performance, the quality of the mutual fund and how long the money is parked. The power of compounding over decades beats the marginal benefit of investing every day instead of once a month.

This means that the frequency of investment itself cannot make up for a shorter investment horizon or irregular contributions.

The Bigger Lesson: It’s Not How Often, It’s How Well

The findings support one of the oldest rules of investing.

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) works because it develops the discipline of investing. A fixed amount is committed at regular intervals, which allows the returns to compound over time, while investors can also benefit from rupee cost averaging.

If the investment continues uninterrupted for years, the daily, weekly, or monthly entry of money into the market becomes a secondary consideration.

Most of the time, investors who redeem their SIPs during market corrections or keep switching their investment styles end up doing more harm to their long-term returns than the SIP frequency does.

Which SIP Frequency Should You Choose?

There is no single answer. The best SIP schedule depends more on income patterns than on return expectations.

Monthly SIPs continue to be the most preferred option for salaried employees. Salaries are credited once monthly and automatic deductions are compatible with household budgeting and simple to handle.

Weekly SIPs can be a good option for those professionals or business owners who get their cash flows at different points of the month. This allows for more frequent investing without creating hundreds of transactions per year.

Daily SIPs may suit investors who prefer smaller, more frequent investments or want to spread their purchases across more market sessions. But they also mean more than 250 transactions a year for each scheme, making record-keeping and tracking more onerous.

Convenience is Important Too

Investors should also consider the ease of managing their investments, as well as the returns.

Statements are easy to reconcile with only 12 transactions in a year and portfolios are easy to track for monthly SIPs.

Weekly SIPs will make around 52 entries per year. Daily SIPs will generate more than 250 entries per year. The advent of modern investment platforms has automated the process, but it can be a little more demanding to monitor bank balances and review statements.

For most retail investors, simplicity and consistency often matter more than investing more frequently.

The Real Wealth Maker Is Not Daily Investing

The debate on daily versus monthly SIPs often misses the bigger picture.

The 30-year study indicates that building long-term wealth depends not on how often you invest money, but on how long you keep it invested. A disciplined investor who does not miss his monthly SIP is likely to do better than one who starts and stops a daily SIP depending upon market sentiment.

Instead of trying to find the “perfect” SIP frequency, investors may be better off choosing one that suits their cash flow and sticking with it through market ups and downs. In the long term, it matters much less whether you invest daily, weekly or monthly than to be consistent, patient and take advantage of compounding.

That is how compounding can quietly make a lot of wealth grow over time, more than you could with daily or monthly contributions.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)