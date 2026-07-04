‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route samay raina Khajrana Civil Hospital Taylor Swift jammu kashmir viral video alia bhatt africa Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panic Axay Kumar Dwivedi Budget Vande Bharat routes China Bangladesh Teesta River project EPFO
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > ‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready

‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora warns AI is creating a "Darwinian moment" at work, saying 90% of employees aren't AI-ready. Here's why it matters.

'Darwinian Moment' For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready
'Darwinian Moment' For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 14:19 IST

Artificial intelligence is changing the way people work at a pace few expected. Many professionals are already using AI tools in their day-to-day jobs, but one of the biggest names in cybersecurity believes most employees are still unprepared for what’s ahead. Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, has warned of an “AI Darwinian moment” in the workplace, where the ability to learn and adapt could become the biggest factor in long-term career success. According to Arora, about 90% of employees at large companies are not AI-fluent and thus are at risk as companies increasingly adopt AI. His comments were made on the 20VC podcast, according to Fortune.

His remarks come weeks after he said mass layoffs were not the answer to the AI transition, instead calling for slow hiring and reskilling to build an AI-ready workforce.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Everybody Has To Figure Out Who’s Really Good’

In a conversation with the 20VC podcast, reported by Fortune, the leader of the over $27 trillion cybersecurity firm Arora emphasised that the biggest challenge is not the technology but whether the employees can keep up with it. “I think we’re back to a Darwinian moment where everybody has to figure out who’s really good.”

He added that formal education alone cannot prepare professionals for the AI era. “[Workers] have to learn. I can’t send them to university; there’s no course you can take in any school anywhere,” he added. “They have to be able to learn on their own.

The head of Palo Alto Networks believes self-learning and constant upskilling will increasingly divide those who thrive from those who struggle in an AI-driven workplace.

Why Palo Alto Is Not Supporting Mass Layoffs

Arora’s remarks come at a moment when many businesses are reshaping their workforce in the face of AI.

A 2025 Orgvue study found 39% of employers have already laid off employees because of AI adoption. Other companies like Coinbase, Block, and Cloudflare also announced layoffs tied to AI.

Speaking about CEOs who chose to aggressively cut staff Arora said, “They’ve figured out there’s no redemption. ‘I can’t train these people, I’m going to just find the people who are going to come in and help me do this stuff.'”

But Palo Alto Networks is taking a different approach.

The company hopes to reshape its workforce through natural attrition, instead of laying off staff. About 2% of the employees are leaving every month, and we are replacing them with professionals who have AI skills, many of whom are being recruited via hackathons.

This strategy could see 20-25% of the company’s workforce transformed in a year, with the aim of making a majority of employees AI-savvy over the next three years, Arora said.

Other Tech Leaders Have Also Raised Similar Concerns

Arora is one of many raising concerns about the impact of AI on jobs.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said on multiple occasions that no profession is safe from the disruptions of AI. “People will need to adapt, and then there will be areas where it will impact some jobs. So, as a society, I think we need to be having those conversations.”

He also added, “I think people who learn to adopt and adapt to AI will do better.”

Arora On AI’s Impact On Software

Earlier this year, Arora also addressed concerns that AI could disrupt the software industry itself. “There’s a fear that the software industry is under attack from AI — it will make software easier and faster to build, and therefore reduce the need for traditional software spending. That may be true in some subsectors. If your product is purely analytical that can be recreated easily using AI, there could be disruption. If your system of work can be automated by agents, there is risk.”

He also dismissed any idea that suggested cybersecurity would become obsolete as AI takes over, saying the sector would continue to play a critical role even as automation grows.

India Is Already Embracing AI In The Workplace

Global CEOs are urging employees to acquire AI skills, but adoption in India is already accelerating.

According to the Michael Page Talent Trends 2026 India report, the use of generative AI at work by professionals in India has increased from 47% two years ago to 73%. “The report states that AI is moving from “hype to habit” as it becomes part of everyday work across industries.

In another report, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) AI at Work 2026 report found that India has emerged as the leading country in the world for workplace AI adoption. The study said 70 per cent of Indian frontline AI users save at least one full workday every week using AI tools. It also said that 96 per cent of users said AI has already changed the skills needed for their jobs.

The report also found that 88% of Indian frontline employees report greater job satisfaction after adopting AI, well above the global average of 57%.

What This Means For Workers In The AI Age

Arora’s message is not just about AI taking jobs. It’s not about workplace expectations but about how fast they are changing.

As companies continue to invest heavily in AI, technical expertise alone may not be enough. Employers are increasingly seeking a key skill of being able to learn new tools and adapt to changing workflows and work with AI. For many professionals, the age of AI is not just about keeping up with technology; it is also about staying relevant in the workplace.

Also Read: ITR 2026: Do You Need To File Two Income Tax Returns Under The New Tax Year? Income Tax Department Clears Confusion

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready
Tags: aiAI in Indiaai wt workspaceartificial intelligence

RELATED News

EPF Scheme 2026: From 3-Day PF Claims Settlement To Easier Withdrawals, Here’s What Has Changed

Can’t Activate UAN On EPFO Portal? Here’s The New Step-By-Step Process After EPFO’s Update

Jashn Golf Estate Sets a New Industry Benchmark: From Brochure to Built, Jashn Realty Reinvents India’s Luxury Launch Model

Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026

LATEST NEWS

MLA’s Men Assault CEAT Tyre Agency Operator In Aurangabad; Attack Video Surfaces, NH-139 Blocked

AMNS International School Celebrates Strong Multi-Sport Performance at Khel Mahakumbh 2025–26

Imperial Chambers Network India Pvt. Ltd. Highlights the Importance of Legal Transparency and Accurate Corporate Information

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Despite Alpha Challenge

‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready

What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?

Babar Azam to Become Pakistan Test Captain Again? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Plans Big Move — Reports

2 Countries, 5 Cities, 6 Days: The Significance of Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Route

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa Roast Samay Raina Over Ranveer Allahbadia Row; ‘Supreme Court Mein…’

India Couture Week Leaves Delhi For The First Time For 2026’s Inaugural Showcase In Hyderabad

‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready
‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready
‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready
‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready

QUICK LINKS