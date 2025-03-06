Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Business»
  • Dearness Allowance Hike: Increased DA Expected Before Holi 2025; Here’s What We Know

Dearness Allowance Hike: Increased DA Expected Before Holi 2025; Here’s What We Know

The 8th Pay Commission is scheduled for implementation in 2026, leaving many to wonder if DA will be merged into basic pay. With the commission’s recommendations expected by the end of the current financial year, the DA structure could undergo significant changes in the coming years.

Dearness Allowance Hike: Increased DA Expected Before Holi 2025; Here’s What We Know

The 8th Pay Commission and Future DA Hikes


Central government employees and pensioners are set to benefit from an anticipated dearness allowance (DA) hike, with over 12 million individuals likely to receive a boost before the upcoming Holi festival. This expected increase, based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data, could be around 2%, pending approval from the Union Cabinet.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Expected DA Hike: 2% Increase on the Horizon

Reports suggest that the government is preparing to announce a 2% increase in DA and Dearness Relief (DR) before Holi, benefiting a significant number of central government employees and pensioners. This adjustment is designed to provide financial relief amid rising inflation, helping to maintain the purchasing power of employees and pensioners.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The official revision of DA takes place twice a year—once in January and again in July. While the January revision is generally announced before Holi, the July revision is typically announced closer to Diwali.

How Much Will the DA Hike Be?

According to the latest data for December 2024, the DA hike is expected to be 2%, bringing the total DA and DR to approximately 55%. However, this decision remains subject to approval by the Union Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister.

Understanding How DA is Calculated

The DA rate is based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), compiled by the Labor Bureau. The formula for calculating DA differs slightly for central government employees and public sector employees.

For central government employees, DA is calculated using the formula:

DA (%) = [(Average AICPI for the past 12 months (Base Year 2001=100) – 115.76) / 115.76] x 100

For public sector employees, the formula is:

DA (%) = [(Average AICPI for the past 3 months (Base Year 2016=100) – 126.33) / 126.33] x 100

Previous DA Hikes: What’s Already Happened?

The government has already made a significant DA revision earlier this year. On March 7, 2024, the Cabinet approved a 4% hike in DA, increasing it from 46% to 50% of basic pay. This decision was made just ahead of the Holi festival, which falls on March 25, 2024.

On October 16, 2024, the Cabinet approved an additional 3% hike, bringing DA and DR to 53% for both central government employees and pensioners. This increase became effective on July 1, 2024.

Looking ahead, the 8th Pay Commission is scheduled for implementation in 2026, leaving many to wonder if DA will be merged into basic pay. With the commission’s recommendations expected by the end of the current financial year, the DA structure could undergo significant changes in the coming years.

Before that happens, however, central government employees can expect at least three more DA hikes under the 7th Pay Commission—two in 2025 and one more in 2026

Filed under

Dearness Allowance Hike

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Woman Can’t Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

Woman Can’t Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

Mohammed Shami Faces Backlash For ‘Not Keeping Roza’ During Champions Trophy 2025; Internet Says ‘What Kind Of Muslim You Are’

Mohammed Shami Faces Backlash For ‘Not Keeping Roza’ During Champions Trophy 2025; Internet Says ‘What...

‘Worse Than a Tariff’: Jack Daniel’s Makers CLaim Canada Is Boycotting U.S. Liquor

‘Worse Than a Tariff’: Jack Daniel’s Makers CLaim Canada Is Boycotting U.S. Liquor

US President Trump Administration Dismisses Arab Leaders’ Gaza Reconstruction Proposal

US President Trump Administration Dismisses Arab Leaders’ Gaza Reconstruction Proposal

Khalistani Terrorist Arrested In UP-Punjab STF Joint Operation With Alleged Links To ISI

Khalistani Terrorist Arrested In UP-Punjab STF Joint Operation With Alleged Links To ISI

Entertainment

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget