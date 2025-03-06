Dearness Allowance Hike: Increased DA Expected Before Holi 2025; Here’s What We Know

The 8th Pay Commission is scheduled for implementation in 2026, leaving many to wonder if DA will be merged into basic pay. With the commission’s recommendations expected by the end of the current financial year, the DA structure could undergo significant changes in the coming years.

Central government employees and pensioners are set to benefit from an anticipated dearness allowance (DA) hike, with over 12 million individuals likely to receive a boost before the upcoming Holi festival. This expected increase, based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data, could be around 2%, pending approval from the Union Cabinet.

Expected DA Hike: 2% Increase on the Horizon

Reports suggest that the government is preparing to announce a 2% increase in DA and Dearness Relief (DR) before Holi, benefiting a significant number of central government employees and pensioners. This adjustment is designed to provide financial relief amid rising inflation, helping to maintain the purchasing power of employees and pensioners.

The official revision of DA takes place twice a year—once in January and again in July. While the January revision is generally announced before Holi, the July revision is typically announced closer to Diwali.

How Much Will the DA Hike Be?

According to the latest data for December 2024, the DA hike is expected to be 2%, bringing the total DA and DR to approximately 55%. However, this decision remains subject to approval by the Union Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister.

Understanding How DA is Calculated

The DA rate is based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW), compiled by the Labor Bureau. The formula for calculating DA differs slightly for central government employees and public sector employees.

For central government employees, DA is calculated using the formula:

DA (%) = [(Average AICPI for the past 12 months (Base Year 2001=100) – 115.76) / 115.76] x 100

For public sector employees, the formula is:

DA (%) = [(Average AICPI for the past 3 months (Base Year 2016=100) – 126.33) / 126.33] x 100

Previous DA Hikes: What’s Already Happened?

The government has already made a significant DA revision earlier this year. On March 7, 2024, the Cabinet approved a 4% hike in DA, increasing it from 46% to 50% of basic pay. This decision was made just ahead of the Holi festival, which falls on March 25, 2024.

On October 16, 2024, the Cabinet approved an additional 3% hike, bringing DA and DR to 53% for both central government employees and pensioners. This increase became effective on July 1, 2024.

Looking ahead, the 8th Pay Commission is scheduled for implementation in 2026, leaving many to wonder if DA will be merged into basic pay. With the commission’s recommendations expected by the end of the current financial year, the DA structure could undergo significant changes in the coming years.

Before that happens, however, central government employees can expect at least three more DA hikes under the 7th Pay Commission—two in 2025 and one more in 2026