Deendayal Port Sets Record By Unloading 79,780 Tonnes Of Coal In 24 Hours

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) of Kandla set a new operational record by unloading 79,780 tonnes of steam coal from MV KMAX RULER within just 24 hours. This landmark achievement reinforced the port’s position as India’s busiest major port. In a post on the social media platform X, DPA stated, “Record Reloaded at DPA! In a stellar feat of efficiency, MV KMAX RULER unloaded 79,780 tons of Steam Coal in just 24 hours at Deendayal Port, Kandla – setting a new benchmark!” The port handled this feat through close coordination between M/s Genesis Shipping, M/s Shiv Shipping Services, and M/s Gallant Metals.

Coordinated Efforts Lead To Operational Excellence At Kandla Port

The successful coal unloading operation involved the coordinated efforts of the vessel agent M/s Genesis Shipping, the stevedore M/s Shiv Shipping Services, and the importer M/s Gallant Metals. This collaboration ensured the seamless handling of a high-volume consignment within a tight timeframe. DPA officials confirmed that the port achieved this milestone by utilizing efficient cargo management techniques and optimizing port infrastructure. The entire operation aligned with the port’s strategic objective to push performance boundaries, reduce turnaround time, and enhance cargo throughput for better service to industries across India’s western and northern regions.

DPA Sets Ambitious Target After Surpassing FY25 Projections

After surpassing its own target of handling 150.16 million tonnes of cargo in the financial year 2024-25, DPA has set a new goal. Speaking to ANI in April 2025, DPA Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh announced that the port now aims to handle 170 million tonnes of cargo, marking a growth rate of over 10 percent. This revised target is expected to significantly impact cargo distribution across other Indian ports. The port authority continues to focus on performance-driven operations, strategic cargo diversification, and enhanced infrastructure to meet the rising demands of both domestic and international trade.

Kandla Port Expands Capacity With Major Government Support

Kandla Port, located in Gujarat’s Kachchh District on the Gulf of Kutch, has emerged as a strategic maritime hub for India. Serving states like Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, along with industrial belts across West and North India, the port plays a key logistical role. The Union Government has supported its expansion, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple DPA projects worth over ₹1,100 crore earlier this month. DPA continues to add substantial cargo handling capacity, with increased private sector participation under the ongoing modernization drive.

(With Inputs From ANI)

