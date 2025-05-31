Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Deendayal Port Sets Record By Unloading 79,780 Tonnes Of Coal In 24 Hours

Deendayal Port Sets Record By Unloading 79,780 Tonnes Of Coal In 24 Hours

Kandla Port, located in Gujarat's Kachchh District on the Gulf of Kutch, has emerged as a strategic maritime hub for India. Serving states like Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, along with industrial belts across West and North India, the port plays a key logistical role.

Deendayal Port Sets Record By Unloading 79,780 Tonnes Of Coal In 24 Hours

Deendayal Port Sets Record By Unloading 79,780 Tonnes Of Coal In 24 Hours


The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) of Kandla set a new operational record by unloading 79,780 tonnes of steam coal from MV KMAX RULER within just 24 hours. This landmark achievement reinforced the port’s position as India’s busiest major port. In a post on the social media platform X, DPA stated, “Record Reloaded at DPA! In a stellar feat of efficiency, MV KMAX RULER unloaded 79,780 tons of Steam Coal in just 24 hours at Deendayal Port, Kandla – setting a new benchmark!” The port handled this feat through close coordination between M/s Genesis Shipping, M/s Shiv Shipping Services, and M/s Gallant Metals.

Coordinated Efforts Lead To Operational Excellence At Kandla Port

The successful coal unloading operation involved the coordinated efforts of the vessel agent M/s Genesis Shipping, the stevedore M/s Shiv Shipping Services, and the importer M/s Gallant Metals. This collaboration ensured the seamless handling of a high-volume consignment within a tight timeframe. DPA officials confirmed that the port achieved this milestone by utilizing efficient cargo management techniques and optimizing port infrastructure. The entire operation aligned with the port’s strategic objective to push performance boundaries, reduce turnaround time, and enhance cargo throughput for better service to industries across India’s western and northern regions.

DPA Sets Ambitious Target After Surpassing FY25 Projections

After surpassing its own target of handling 150.16 million tonnes of cargo in the financial year 2024-25, DPA has set a new goal. Speaking to ANI in April 2025, DPA Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh announced that the port now aims to handle 170 million tonnes of cargo, marking a growth rate of over 10 percent. This revised target is expected to significantly impact cargo distribution across other Indian ports. The port authority continues to focus on performance-driven operations, strategic cargo diversification, and enhanced infrastructure to meet the rising demands of both domestic and international trade.

Kandla Port Expands Capacity With Major Government Support

Kandla Port, located in Gujarat’s Kachchh District on the Gulf of Kutch, has emerged as a strategic maritime hub for India. Serving states like Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, along with industrial belts across West and North India, the port plays a key logistical role. The Union Government has supported its expansion, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple DPA projects worth over ₹1,100 crore earlier this month. DPA continues to add substantial cargo handling capacity, with increased private sector participation under the ongoing modernization drive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Char Dham Yatra 2025 Sees Record-Breaking 1.6 Million Devotees

Filed under

Deendayal Port Port

newsx

Over Rs 10 Crore Distributed To Athletes In Chandigarh Felicitation Ceremony: Mansukh Mandaviya
newsx

India Rebukes Pakistan At UN Glacier Meet Over Indus Waters Treaty
newsx

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’
Deendayal Port Sets Recor

Deendayal Port Sets Record By Unloading 79,780 Tonnes Of Coal In 24 Hours
newsx

‘Operation Shield’: Mock Drill Held In Srinagar And Jammu To Test Emergency Preparedness
CM Yogi Allocates ₹1700

CM Yogi Allocates ₹1700 Crore For Judicial Infrastructure In Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Over Rs 10 Crore Distributed To Athletes In Chandigarh Felicitation Ceremony: Mansukh Mandaviya

Over Rs 10 Crore Distributed To Athletes In Chandigarh Felicitation Ceremony: Mansukh Mandaviya

India Rebukes Pakistan At UN Glacier Meet Over Indus Waters Treaty

India Rebukes Pakistan At UN Glacier Meet Over Indus Waters Treaty

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’

‘Operation Shield’: Mock Drill Held In Srinagar And Jammu To Test Emergency Preparedness

‘Operation Shield’: Mock Drill Held In Srinagar And Jammu To Test Emergency Preparedness

CM Yogi Allocates ₹1700 Crore For Judicial Infrastructure In Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Allocates ₹1700 Crore For Judicial Infrastructure In Uttar Pradesh

Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’

Javed Akhtar Labels Jinnah Power-Hungry: ‘You Were Eating Pork And Drinking Alcohol’

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In Dreamy Mexico Wedding

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth