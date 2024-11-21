Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Deepinder Goyal Trolled For Asking Job Seekers To Pay ₹20 Lakh For A Position At Zomato

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal faces backlash over a job ad requiring candidates to pay ₹20 lakh for a Chief of Staff role. Social media reacts, calling it an elitist, exploitative move.

Deepinder Goyal Trolled For Asking Job Seekers To Pay ₹20 Lakh For A Position At Zomato

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has stoked public outrage with a job posting for the role of Chief of Staff, where applicants are asked to pay ₹20 lakh as a one-time fee instead of receiving salary in the first year. Goyal, 41, shared the job ad on his X account, stating: “There is no salary for this role for the first year. You will have to, in fact, pay ₹20 lacs for this opportunity.”

Charity Donation and Guaranteed Salary in Year Two

Goyal explained, clarifying the ₹20 lakh “fee” would be fully donated to Feeding India, a nonprofit initiative of Zomato’s. Thereafter, he clarified to prospective interviewees, starting from the second year, that they would get a fixed salary of more than ₹50 lakh per annum.

Special Job Expectations and Benefits

The Chief of Staff position had additional requirements, according to the job listing: “common sense, empathy, and not a lot of experience.” Goyal stated that the candidate who got the job would get more value from the experience than he would have from doing an MBA, offering what he described as a “unique opportunity” to work close to him at Zomato.

Social Media Backlash

This posting did not take long to attract swathes of criticism online. People commented on how shocking it was that a CEO would ask applicants to pay for the privilege of working with a top-tier company. Of course, the ₹20 lakh requirement would probably exclude a large portion of the population-the people who don’t have disposable wealth.

The drama went deeper as users compared the posting to unpaid internships and ultimately trolled it as an attempt to further exploit the job market. A comment from one X user, Abhishek said, “As if exploiting gig economy workers wasn’t enough, now kick the middle-class parent cause food delivery company with inflated pricing wants a chief of staff.”

Critics such as X user Aman said the condition will likely filter applicants based on wealth, not merit. “Asking 20L from little experience adds an artificial selection for rich kids with daddy’s money. This means the candidate pool is of folks with high risk-taking capacity but also possible that the candidate pool is of people quite distant from ‘India’, Aman wrote.

Other users, like Mohak Mangal, expressed that the job advertisement did really filter down to those who were coming from an area of economic privilege. “Major L. By offering zero salary, you have already filtered for privilege. Just like the UN unpaid internships. Any person who has bills to pay for family cannot apply for this post,” Mangal said.

ALSO READ: Zomato CEO Announces Chief Of Staff Role: No Salary In First Year, Employee To Pay Rs 20 Lakh Fee

Filed under

CHIEF OF STAFF Deepinder Goyal zomato ceo
Advertisement

Also Read

Adani Green Decides To Halt USD-Denominated Bond Offerings

Adani Green Decides To Halt USD-Denominated Bond Offerings

‘Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul Gandhi

‘Gautam Adani Should Be Arrested Now, PM Modi Is Involved With Adani In Corruption’: Rahul...

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Women Gets FREE Oxygen Delivered Online, WATCH The Viral Video

Women Gets FREE Oxygen Delivered Online, WATCH The Viral Video

CBSE Announces 2024-25 Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet; Find Out How To Access

CBSE Announces 2024-25 Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet; Find Out How To Access

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

Ranveer Allahbadia Welcomes İlkay Gündoğan: First European Football Star On Beer Biceps

‘If I Died Would You…’: Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social Media, Post Resurfaces

‘If I Died Would You…’: Liam Payne Once Spoke About His Own Funeral On Social

Chris Stapleton Shines at 58th CMA Awards with Triple Performances

Chris Stapleton Shines at 58th CMA Awards with Triple Performances

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

How Did Influential Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Die? Actor Passes Away At 60

How Did Influential Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Die? Actor Passes Away At 60

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Meet Margaret Chola AKA Internet’s ‘Glamma’: Granny With A Glam!

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox