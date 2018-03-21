According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18 in the Delhi Assembly, the government is expecting to register a growth of 19.33% in the tax collections in the current fiscal (2017-18) by the end of March. The survey has shown a major irregularity in the government's tax collection during the year.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday presented the Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18 in the Delhi Assembly. According to the survey, the government is expecting to register a growth of 19.33% in the tax collections in the current fiscal (2017-18) by the end of March. The survey has shown a major irregularity in the government’s tax collection during the year. The survey has shown a growth of only 3.03% in against that of 13.61% in 2015-16. The Delhi Economic Survey of 2017-18 has revealed every minute detail about the things that have had happened with the capital of India in past year.

While explaining the reason behind the low tax collection, Principal Secretary (finance), SN Sahai told HT, “The rate of increase slowed down in 2016-17 because the government had to pay a significant amount in refunds. There were a lot of court directions in which refunds are needed to be given to the complainants and other parties, that took a huge toll on the rate of tax collections.” According to the survey, the revenue surplus was in 2017-18 was estimated to reduce to Rs 3,789.09 crore in 2017-18 from Rs 5,043.83 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 8,656.30 crore in 2015-16.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s per capita income second highest in country: Economic Survey 2017-18

Another takeaway from the survey cites the Delhi’s per capita income which has increased from Rs 3,00,793 in 2016-17 to Rs 3,29,093 in 2017-18, which is a near-10 per cent rise. The survey also revealed that the 75% existing value-added tax (VAT) dealers have migrated to Goods and Services Tax (GST) up to December 2017. Despite Delhi government’s promise of providing residents with piped water supply, 16% household still have no access to it. Another exciting fact from the survey is after the completion of Delhi Metro Phase III, the total span of the Metro network will reach 350 km.

ALSO READ: IRCTC-Ola tie up: Now Indian Railways passengers can book cab on Rail Connect app and website

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App