Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Starts Aug 1: Who Is Eligible For Rs 2500 Monthly Benefit? Rules And More Explained

Women in the national capital are just a day away from enrolling for one of Delhi’s biggest welfare schemes. The Delhi Cabinet, headed by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved a scheme, the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, that aims to combine a monthly financial benefit with mandatory savings to ensure long-term financial stability for women.

The scheme will start from August 1 and the first instalment will be given to the eligible beneficiaries on August 28, which coincides with Raksha Bandhan, through DBT. The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 5,110 crore for the scheme in its 2026-27 budget and expects it to benefit more than 17 lakh women.

Registration Opens On 1st August First Payment On Raksha Bandhan

The scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement after the Cabinet decided to implement it, aims to do much more than provide financial assistance.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the registration portal of the scheme will open on 1st August, during a media briefing in New Delhi. Reports suggest that women between 21 and 60 years of age with an annual family income of Rs 2.5 lakh or less will be eligible for registration.

She described the scheme as a special Raksha Bandhan gift for the women of the capital and the money will be directly transferred to their bank accounts on August 28.

Why Was The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Started?

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is one of the important poll promises fulfilled by the BJP.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP promised Rs 2,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections if it came to power in Delhi.

The government had earlier announced the scheme would be named the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. It was earlier named Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and is inspired by similar welfare schemes in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana which provide financial assistance to women.

Beyond A Monthly Cash Transfer

Unlike similar schemes in other states, the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has a mandatory savings component and not just direct financial assistance.

Of the Rs 2,500 monthly assistance, Rs 1,000 will be credited to a CBDC (Digital Rupee) account for day-to-day expenses, with the remaining Rs 1,500 going into a savings account.

After three years, women will be able to encash the savings amount along with the applicable principal and bank interest. Alternatively, they can choose to deposit the entire Rs 2,500 into the savings account on a monthly basis.

Each beneficiary can save over Rs 54,000 in three years, excluding the interest earned on the deposits, under this scheme.

Experts and government officials say the approach is better than similar schemes in several other states because it promotes regular savings and helps long-term financial security.

Who Is Eligible?

The scheme is available to women who satisfy the following conditions:

Be a Delhi resident.

Be 21 to 60 years of age.

Annual family income should be Rs 2.5 lakh or less.

It should not be a government servant or pensioner.

The applicant must have lived in Delhi for at least 10 years.

The Delhi government plans to reach over 17 lakh women for financial literacy, savings and investment. The scheme will also encourage women empowerment initiatives in the capital.

Who Is Not Eligible For This Scheme?

Women shall not be eligible under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana if:

They are government workers or retired government workers.

They or a family member pay income tax or GST.

They have a family car.

They consume more than 2,400 units of electricity annually.

They have three or more children.

They have criminal cases open.

The government said the scheme aims to promote savings and increase women’s participation in education, healthcare and skill development, thus providing long-term financial security.

What Documents Are Required?

Applicants who are eligible to apply should keep the following documents ready while applying:

Passport-size photo

Aadhaar card

Income certificate

Ration book

Proof of Address

Bank account information

Other supporting documents (if required)

How To Apply?