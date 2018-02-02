To protest the ongoing sealing drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, traders and businessmen in the national capital will observe a two-day bandh. On February 3, a march will be led from Delhi's Sadar Bazar and on February 4, traders will gather at Rajghat to pray at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial for the sealing drive to end.

A bandh was called on Friday by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in the national capital to protest against the sealing drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The trade body called for a 48-hour bandh, starting from today. Almost 25,000 markets will be closed today and protest marches against sealing would be taken out by businessmen in around 500 markets. “The ongoing sealing is very harmful to our economy,” Praveen Khandelwal, a member of the trade body said.

The protesters will gather at the Town Hall in Old Delhi to protest against the sealing drive. On February 3, a march will be led from Delhi’s Sadar Bazar and on February 4, traders will gather at Rajghat to pray at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial for the sealing drive to end. During the bandh, markets in Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Khan Market, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Green Park, Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar will remain closed. Around 750 market associations have extended their support to the bandh.

Earlier, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing took part in a katora (cup) march at Delhi’s Karol Bagh market against the MCD’s move. Around 750 market associations have extended their support to the bandh. “We do not want to cause any inconvenience to the people of Delhi but we have tried everything to open the eyes of the agencies to our plight and only a move as severe as this will probably awaken them,” Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) conveners Brijesh Goel said.