Monday, March 24, 2025
  Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: The Ceremony Kick Starts with 'Kheer', BJP Leaders Claim 'Sweetness Symbolises progress'

Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: The Ceremony Kick Starts with ‘Kheer’, BJP Leaders Claim ‘Sweetness Symbolises progress’

The ‘Kheer Ceremony’ is more than just a culinary event—it embodies the spirit of inclusivity and good fortune. Aiming to bring positivity and cooperation among leaders before they engage in policy discussions and financial deliberations.

Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: The Ceremony Kick Starts with ‘Kheer’, BJP Leaders Claim ‘Sweetness Symbolises progress’

Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: The Ceremony Kick Starts with 'Kheer', BJP Leaders Claim 'Sweetness Symbolises progress' (Pic: PTI)


Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025:All eyes are on the five-day Delhi Vidhansabha session that begins today. As a ‘symbol of progress,’ the ceremony started with ‘kheer’ by the BJP leaders. Today’s session will feature the newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, bringing with her the first budget of a BJP government in Delhi in more than 26 years to the table.

Minister Kapil Mishra claimed that this budget session is going to holds a historic significance. “Today, people from diverse backgrounds, including businessmen, auto drivers, Dalit brothers and sisters, will share ‘Kheer’ (pudding) together. The budget will be presented tomorrow,” he said.

Significance of the Kheer Ceremony

The ‘Kheer Ceremony’ is more than just a culinary event—it embodies the spirit of inclusivity and good fortune. The dish, a traditional Indian rice pudding made with milk, sugar, and dry fruits, is considered a symbol of prosperity. Sharing kheer ahead of the Budget session is seen as an auspicious gesture, aiming to bring positivity and cooperation among leaders before they engage in policy discussions and financial deliberations.

Delhi Under BJP

After a long time, BJP will take over the country’s capital, and the people of the country are looking forward to what they will offer to the public. Delhi has been under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal for almost 10 years. The country’s capital had other plans this election, as BJP took over the leadership, leaving the Aam Aadmi Party behind. People speculate that major changes will happen in the capital from now on. This gives a positive hope to everyone staying in the capital, despite a lot of chaos in the transition of policies.

BJP leaders gave a warm welcome in the Vidhan Sabha session. BJP leader Satish Upadhyay extended his wishes to the new Chief Minister. He also said that the budget representation is a message of progress. He made it evident that CM Rekha Gupta has done ground-level engagement for the betterment. She has engaged in an extensive range of people, from women and youths to business owners and residents of colonies, gathering suggestions to shape the budget.

“Sweetness symbolizes progress. The CM is sending a message that Delhi’s development is on track. This budget reflects the voices of women, youngsters, businessmen, and even colony residents, ensuring that their opinions are part of the process. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to inclusive progress,” he said.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating AAP in the Assembly polls held last month.

Also Read: What Is The Ceremonial Kheer Ceremony Ahead Of The Delhi Vidhan Sabha Budget 2025

Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025

